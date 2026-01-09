In the hyper-competitive world of top-tier college applications, what truly makes a high schooler shine? According to renowned admissions expert Kate Stone, founder of Kate Stone Prep, it's not about piling on generic clubs or sports that "thousands of kids" join.

Stone passionately urges teens to ditch the crowd-following playbook and pursue unique, impactful pursuits—especially those that tackle real-world problems in their own communities.

Why does community-driven change top her list? It demonstrates genuine initiative, leadership, and a commitment to making a difference, qualities that elite universities crave.

This thoughtful approach not only enriches your experience but also sets you apart.

Five Examples of Real-World Community Problems High School Kids Are Tackling Head-On

Food Insecurity and Hunger

Teens organize food drives, partner with local pantries, and even launch community gardens to combat hunger among families and homeless youth.

Community food drive via Canva Community food drive via Canva loading...

Environmental Pollution and Waste

From beach and park cleanups to campaigns reducing single-use plastics, students are fighting litter and promoting recycling to protect local ecosystems.

Lack of Green Spaces and Biodiversity Loss

High schoolers plant trees, restore trails, and create urban gardens, boosting sustainability and providing fresh produce in underserved areas.

Trail maintenance via Canva Trail maintenance via Canva loading...

Mental Health and Student Well-Being

Teens lead awareness campaigns, peer support groups, and workshops to destigmatize mental health issues affecting their schools and neighborhoods.

Community Engagement and Volunteerism

Students volunteer at shelters, tutor younger kids, and organize events, building stronger, more connected local networks.

These teen-led efforts not only create real impact but also inspire others—showing how tackling community problems fosters leadership and hope for the future.

