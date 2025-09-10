Ferry service on the Columbia River has a history dating back to at least the 1840s, with the first recorded ferry operating near The Dalles in 1846. This service continued into the late 20th century. Notable ferry routes included the Maryhill Ferry, which operated from 1868 until 1962; the Keller Ferry, which began around 1890 and became a free ferry in 1930; and a ferry at Astoria, which was replaced by a bridge in 1966.

The Early Era of Ferries (1840s-1860s): Ferry services have been available since the 1840s, with the first documented operation occurring at The Dalles in 1846. The Vancouver steamer was in service from 1857 to 1870.

Maryhill Ferry (1868-1962): This ferry operated in the area near Maryhill, Washington, and Biggs, Oregon, from 1868 until it was replaced by the Sam Hill Memorial Bridge in 1962.

Keller Ferry (1890s-1930s): An oar-powered ferry began in 1890, followed by a cable ferry. The service became a toll ferry in 1927, and the state took over as a free ferry operation in 1930, which continues today (details found below).

Entiat Orondo Ferry (1900-1965): Located near the town of Entiat, this ferry started operating around the turn of the 20th century and continued until 1965.

Astoria Ferry (1926-1966): Ferry service in the Astoria area started in 1926 and ran until the Astoria-Megler Bridge opened in 1966.

The decline of ferry travel across the Columbia

The construction of bridges greatly affected ferry operations on the Columbia. The Sam Hill Memorial Bridge took over the Maryhill Ferry in 1962, and the Astoria-Megler Bridge replaced the ferry service at Astoria in 1966.

What ferries are still in service across the Columbia River?

Presently, two car ferries are crossing the Columbia River in eastern Washington, and one car ferry crosses the lower Columbia River on the Washington-Oregon border.

Keller Ferry (hours of operation: 6:00 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week)

The M/V Sanpoil provides free, year-round service on Lake Roosevelt, a reservoir on the Columbia River. It links State Route 21 between Lincoln and Ferry counties.

Inchelium-Gifford Ferry Fall/Winter (10/1 to 3/31) Hours of operation: 6:30 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Spring/Summer (4/1 to 9/30) Hours of operation: 6:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. This free service is operated by the Colville Tribes Transit system and crosses Lake Roosevelt, connecting Stevens and Ferry counties.

Lower Columbia River

Wahkiakum County Ferry (Washington-Oregon border) Hours of Operation: The ferry operates hourly from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on the Washington side and from 5:15 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. on the Oregon side. This ferry is the last remaining vehicle ferry that crosses the Columbia River between Washington and Oregon, connecting Westport, Oregon, and Puget Island, Washington.

