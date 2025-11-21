When I lived on the East Coast, I often heard the phrase: "You West Coast people are so nice." Later, I learned from another East Coaster that we West Coasters tend to be more passive-aggressive.

East Coasters seem to have zero problem letting you know how they feel about you. Good or bad.

We West Coasters, on the other hand, might not openly express our distaste for someone we don't like, but it tends to come out in passive-aggressive ways. Some examples include:

- “You're too sensitive.”

- “Why are you getting so upset?”

- “No offense, but…”

- “Whatever—”

- “If that's what you want to do…”

Does that sound familiar? We have plenty of these passive-aggressive phrases and many more in our arsenal.

According to an article published by Real Simple, a survey by Insider and SurveyMonkey asked nearly 2,100 people across the country to name the FIVE rudest American cities from a list of the nation's 50 largest cities.

Where did Washington’s “most rude” city rank?

Among the rudest cities in the US, Seattle ranked 28th, while Portland, Oregon, came in 34th.

Here's some feedback about Seattle from 2,000 respondents in a poll.

A little over 3 out of every 100 people (3.1% of respondents) believe that Seattle has the rudest inhabitants. One example of this perceived rudeness is a viral video showing Seattle City Council members using their phones while an older man was speaking to them.

5 Rudest Cities in the United States

#5 Boston

#4 Chicago

#3 Washington, D.C.

#2 Los Angeles

#1 New York City

