Connor’s Strange and Wonderful Journey to Wenatchee Radio

In the mid-1980s, Connor listened to the radio under his pillow - music stations, Mariner's games, and the late-night Larry King show.

Only a few years later, he made a fill-in appearance as the afternoon news host on Seattle’s 90.3 FM, KCMU (now KEXP.)

During this time, he also worked once a week as the overnight music DJ on KCMU.

Debbie Letterman, the full-time morning host heard me talking over the musical intros of songs.

Her advice?

“Don’t do it here. If you want to sound like a pop DJ, go work at C-89 or KUBE 93 - and you’ll never get on KUBE.” -Debbie Letterman (Morning host on Seattle's 90.3FM)

Debbie’s words were a blessing.

They fueled me to network and reach out to many small market top-40 stations on the West Coast. I found an opening at a small station in Lewiston, Idaho. After spending the summer of 1990 there, he worked the evening shift at OK-95 in the Tri-Cities.

After working three months in Kennewick, I got a call from KUBE’s Barry Beck that I was to do a tryout shift on KUBE Seattle. After doing an overnight tryout, I was hired as a part-time, weekend talent!

A couple of weeks later, I called Debbie Letterman at KCMU and personally thanked her for saying I’d never get on KUBE 93.

I was so grateful.

Her words drove me to network and join Seattle’s best roster of on-air talent.

Decades later, Connor shares the airwaves with Aly, his morning show partner for the past 4 years. Connor has been in Wenatchee at KW3, for nearly 17 years.

As a young boy - I used to grab the long vacuum pipe and make the room laugh.

As a teen - I loved listening to Mark (in the Dark) Allen’s Hit Election. Artists that stand out from this time include, Duran Duran, Falco, and Scritti Politti.

When I got on KUBE 93 - I nearly got fired for missing an overnight shift. I didn’t hear my alarm and woke up at 4 am. Shelly Hart had pulled an 11-hour shift.

I then became a music director - at 93 Zoo FM in Spokane. I didn’t know much about programming music. What's the saying? “Fake it until you make it.”

My 2001 tryout to work in NYC - was similar to my audition at KUBE, 10 years earlier. I wasn’t nervous either time, I had an unshakable confidence that I could do it!

I’ve always loved pop music. Hearing pop songs on the radio is my earliest memory as a little boy. From 80’s wave, to trip-hop to Taylor Swift. I still mostly listen to KW3 in the car.

Waking up early - to come to work is hard, but it's a joy to talk about life, pop culture, and local events with Aly. She makes me laugh both on and off the air.

I believe that Taylor Swift is the modern-day Elvis Presley. But she has better people around her. She’s grounded and I am still excited to hear all of her new songs on album release day.

I truly am lucky. KW3 is a heritage radio station that has informed and entertained North Central Washington for decades. I’m proud to be a part of these talented personalities.

If you listen - you’re a “THREE,” You’re 1/3rd of the morning show. We can’t do this without you. Listening to KW3 and reading this story, makes you a big part of the KW3 family. Thanks!

