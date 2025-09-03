Quick NCW Getaways to Cool Off in Triple Digit Heat
With the hot summer weather scheduled to return to triple digits (100 degrees) in a few days, here are some quick getaway destinations to explore. Wear your swimsuit and bring a towel; you're going to want to jump in and take a swim!
Beehive Reservoir: This is typically 15 degrees cooler than Downtown Wenatchee.
Bring a fishing pole and a cooler to store your fish - you can catch some tasty trout to take home and cook up for the family!
A few miles before Mission Ridge and almost a mile after Squilchuck State Park, turn right on the Beehive Reservoir Road (Forest Road 9712).
Drive time from Downtown Wenatchee: Slightly less than half an hour
Drive time from Moses Lake: 90 minutes
Currently, there is no parking pass required
More info and get driving directions to Beehive Reservoir
Potholes State Park, Othello, WA: Varies, but typically 3 degrees cooler than Wenatchee
Welcome to boaters, fishers, and swimmers! Other options close by: Blue Heron Park (Moses Lake), McCosh Park (Moses Lake)
Drive time from Wenatchee: 82 minutes
Drive time from Moses Lake: 26 minutes
Remember your Discovery Parking Pass
More info and get driving directions to Potholes State Park
Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park. Coulee City, WA: Typically the same temp as Wenatchee
Great for boating, fishing, and swimming! Another option close by: Steamboat Rock State Park
Drive time from Wenatchee: 80 minutes
Drive time from Moses Lake: 45 minutes
Remember your Discovery Parking Pass
More info and get driving directions to Sun Lakes
Lake Chelan State Park: Typically 5 degrees cooler than Wenatchee
All the summertime play options are found here! Other great options close by: 25 Mile Creek State Park, Don Morse Park (Chelan), Lakeside Park (Chelan)
Drive time from Wenatchee: 50 minutes
Drive time from Moses Lake: 1 hour 51 minutes
Remember your Discovery Parking Pass
More INFO and driving directions to Lake Chelan State Park
Colchuck Lake/Stuart Lake Trailhead (Enchantments near Leavenworth): 25 degrees cooler than Wenatchee
Hiking to Colchuck Lake is the king of all hiking destinations in our region. You'll climb 2,200 feet of elevation and be rewarded with arguably one of the best views in Washington! Another Hiking option close by: Eightmile Lake
Drive time from Wenatchee: Just over an hour
Drive time from Moses Lake: 2 hours & 17 minutes
Remember your US Forest Service Recreation Parking Pass
