With the hot summer weather scheduled to return to triple digits (100 degrees) in a few days, here are some quick getaway destinations to explore. Wear your swimsuit and bring a towel; you're going to want to jump in and take a swim!

Beehive Reservoir: This is typically 15 degrees cooler than Downtown Wenatchee.

Beehive Rerservoir CREDIT: Greg Frislie (Facebook) Beehive Reservoir CREDIT: Greg Frislie loading...

Bring a fishing pole and a cooler to store your fish - you can catch some tasty trout to take home and cook up for the family!

A few miles before Mission Ridge and almost a mile after Squilchuck State Park, turn right on the Beehive Reservoir Road (Forest Road 9712).

Drive time from Downtown Wenatchee: Slightly less than half an hour

Drive time from Moses Lake: 90 minutes

Currently, there is no parking pass required

More info and get driving directions to Beehive Reservoir

Potholes State Park, Othello, WA: Varies, but typically 3 degrees cooler than Wenatchee

Welcome to boaters, fishers, and swimmers! Other options close by: Blue Heron Park (Moses Lake), McCosh Park (Moses Lake)

Drive time from Wenatchee: 82 minutes

Drive time from Moses Lake: 26 minutes

Remember your Discovery Parking Pass

More info and get driving directions to Potholes State Park

Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park. Coulee City, WA: Typically the same temp as Wenatchee

Great for boating, fishing, and swimming! Another option close by: Steamboat Rock State Park

Drive time from Wenatchee: 80 minutes

Drive time from Moses Lake: 45 minutes

Remember your Discovery Parking Pass

More info and get driving directions to Sun Lakes

Lake Chelan State Park: Typically 5 degrees cooler than Wenatchee

Zenaida La Colocha (Facebook) Zenaida La Colocha loading...

All the summertime play options are found here! Other great options close by: 25 Mile Creek State Park, Don Morse Park (Chelan), Lakeside Park (Chelan)

Drive time from Wenatchee: 50 minutes

Drive time from Moses Lake: 1 hour 51 minutes

Remember your Discovery Parking Pass

More INFO and driving directions to Lake Chelan State Park

Colchuck Lake/Stuart Lake Trailhead (Enchantments near Leavenworth): 25 degrees cooler than Wenatchee

Lake Colchuck with Dragontail looming above via Canva Lake Colchuck with Dragontail looming above via Canva loading...

Hiking to Colchuck Lake is the king of all hiking destinations in our region. You'll climb 2,200 feet of elevation and be rewarded with arguably one of the best views in Washington! Another Hiking option close by: Eightmile Lake

Drive time from Wenatchee: Just over an hour

Drive time from Moses Lake: 2 hours & 17 minutes

Remember your US Forest Service Recreation Parking Pass

