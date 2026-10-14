You know the routine at Costco in East Wenatchee. You walk in for a few things, leave with a cart full, then load the trunk and hunt for a cart corral. A good tote bag won’t solve all of that, but it’s a start.

Costco now sells a two-pack of canvas totes for $8.99. One is extra-large with red trim, and the other is smaller with navy trim. Both come in cream-colored canvas, with exterior pockets and an embroidered Costco logo. The larger bag also has an interior pocket.

Social Media Has Opinions

The comparison to Trader Joe’s bags was instant. One X user posted a photo of the totes with the caption “are u kidding me omg,” and the replies took off from there.

Shoppers started assigning jobs to the smaller bag. “The mini tote is perfect for your rotisserie chicken,” one person wrote. Another asked about the “hot dog capacity.” It’s a warehouse-store joke that makes sense as soon as you hear it.

Not everyone calls it a clear win over Trader Joe’s. Those bags sell for $3.99 for a large tote and $2.99 for a mini, so Costco costs more, though you do get two bags. One commenter wrote that the quality is “so much better” than the Trader Joe’s version, and that opinion may depend on who you ask.

Should You Grab One?

If you shop at Costco even occasionally, a sturdy reusable bag fits right in. Two bags for $8.99 works out to about $4.50 each, and the extra pockets are a nice touch for receipts and your phone.

Stock varies by warehouse, and I can’t tell you what’s on the shelf in East Wenatchee. Costco trends tend to disappear fast, so if you spot a pack next time you’re in, grab it. Otherwise, you may have to hunt for one online at a markup.

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