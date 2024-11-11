Costco’s New Rule. How it affects Washington Members

One of America's favorite wholesale stores has made a couple of changes. Due to the recent uptick in prices across the board, Costco had to raise its membership prices. During my last visit, I noticed the new policy catching people's attention across America.

What's the New Rule?

That changed if you’re used to flashing your membership card at the door. I did the usual flash of my Costco card and was asked to walk up to the new Costco kiosk, where

1) I had to scan your card before entering.

2) The kiosk then showed the employee my membership photo. I wouldn't have been allowed in if my photo didn’t match the image. Thankfully, the pic they have on file is recent. This new rule is for cracking down on card-sharing, catching some off guard. Who might that be? An example is spouses who share a membership but only have one person’s picture on the card. For that, it’s an easy fix. Both my wife and I have separate pics taken for our joint account.

When did Costco begin scanning membership cards?

In January 2024, Costco began testing the new system at several locations.

I only noticed the Wenatchee location asking me to scan my card during my latest visit in late October.

What Does This Mean for You?

Guests: Non-members will only be allowed in if they're accompanied by the person whose name and photo are on the card.

No More Sneaky Food Court Visits

If you were used to sliding into the food court without a membership, that’s history. Now, only members can enter the store—meaning no more access to those legendary $1.50 hot dogs if you’re not a member.