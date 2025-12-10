Although many chains are closing stores, one major retailer is accelerating its new store openings. It's exciting to see how companies are adapting to the new market.

Stores That Are Expanding in 2025

Many chain stores have already closed locations in 2025, with some going out of business. However, there are positive developments for nationwide chains. Barnes & Noble is set to open a record number of stores, after struggling with more closures than openings a few years ago. Aldi also plans to expand significantly, aiming to open 800 stores by 2028, having added 120 new locations last year.

Where Is Costco Opening New Stores?

Costco is another chain that is increasing its store openings over the next 12 months. ABC News reports that the warehouse club has already announced plans to open 12 new stores soon. This announcement follows the chain's recent increase in membership fees, the first in seven years. Below are the locations where Costco plans to open new stores in March and April 2026.

March 2026

Brentwood, California

Genesee County, Michigan

Highland, California

Prosper, Texas

Sharon, Massachusetts

Weatherford, Texas

April 2026

Stuart, Florida

Minami Alps, Japan

Ardeer, Australia

National chains, some in the PNW, are expanding their footprint

Barnes & Noble, Aldi, and Costco are not the only chains expanding quickly in 2025. Many well-known restaurant chains are also planning to open new locations nationwide.

Below is a list of 21 fast-growing chain restaurants opening new outlets nationwide in 2025, including a few staples known across the Pacific Northwest.

