Congratulating the Ignagural Apple Blossom Senior Royalty

This year, Colonial Vista introduced a new event to the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival with the inaugural Apple Blossom Senior Royalty Pageant. The first-ever pageant took place yesterday, April 16th. The Senior Royalty even featured women 55 and older.

The Judges consisted of Colonial Vista staff and various Wenatchee Valley residents.

The senior pageant contestants were judged on their talent showcase, speech, and ball gown presentation.

Congratulations to the Inaugural 2025 Royal Senior Court

Here are the winners of our first-ever Colonial Vista Senior Pageant!

Senior Queen: Donna Dayton

Senior Princess: Barbara McCardle

Senior Princess: Gladys Burts

(Left to Right) Princess Gladys Burts, Queen Donna Dayton, Princess: Barbara McCardle CREDIT: Colonial Vista Senior Living (Left to Right) Princess Gladys Burts, Queen Donna Dayton, Princess: Barbara McCardle CREDIT: Colonial Vista Senior Living loading...

'These incredible women truly embody grace, joy, and the spirit of our community. We are so proud to have them represent Colonial Vista Senior Living —and we’re even more excited to announce that they will be riding in the Apple Blossom Grand Parade as our official royalty!' - Colonial Vista Senior Living

If you’re a longtime resident of the Wenatchee Valley, you probably know the name of Donna Dayton’s alter-ego: Crazy Donna.

Her nickname was an homage to another eccentric resident of the Wenatchee Valley.

Evelyn Waneta “Crazy Evelyn” Hawkins Gilbert. Evelyn was Wenatchee's town character. She was known for attending local government meetings and wasn’t shy about scolding elected officials.

You were lucky if you had a painting of hers. My father-in-law recently showed me his painting from Evelyn. Crazy Evelyn passed away in 2006. The year before I arrived in Wenatchee.

Who is Crazy Donna?

Donna Dayton graduated from Eastmont in the 1970s and is one of the most colorful people I have ever met in the Wenatchee Valley.

There was a time in my years as a Wenatchee morning radio host when I’d get a call from Crazy Donna every weekday. She brought the fun just about every morning.

Just like Evelyn, Donna also creates art and generously shares it with others. I have her bracelets that she’s made for me and my children. Lately, she’s been drawing residents in the Wenatchee Valley.

Art for "Gracie" CREDIT Donna Dayton Art for "Gracie" CREDIT Donna Dayton loading...

Donna June Dayton is a treasure to our Valley. Congratulations on winning the first-ever Apple Blossom Senior Pageant!

Perhaps we could change your nickname to Queen Donna?

Donna at Dance Though the Decades in the 2010s. CREDIT Donna Dayton Donna at Dance Through the Decades in the 2010s. CREDIT Donna Dayton loading...

