Here’s What $14.25 Million Can Buy You Near Cusick, WA
The most valuable home on the market east of the Cascade Mountains is located just North of Cusick. The luxury lakeside home is listed for $14.2 million.
This premier dream home sits on 900 acres on beautiful Brownie Lake - your private lake. In the distance, from your expansive lake property, you see the magnificent Selkirk Mountains.
The 12,000-square-foot custom log home includes an 8,000-square-foot spa pavilion. Both are crafted with world-class detail and surrounded by equestrian facilities, a private rifle range, and a large and expansive workshop. All told, you have 31,600 Square Feet.
This luxurious, expansive campus's 12-bed, 17-bath woodsy log cabin mansion reminds me of the home Jacob Dutton wished he could have built in the Yellowstone prequel in 1923!
If any family member dreams of living in a lakeside log cabin mansion, you must consider this once-in-a-lifetime location.
Love skiing and snowboarding?
Google Maps says you’re 34 minutes from 49 Degrees North Mountain Resort or Newport, Washington.
Great outdoor activities are close to your doorstep
All the fun, at Priest Lake, Idaho, is just 90 minutes away.
North Idaho’s two other fun locations, Sandpoint, Idaho, and Silverwood theme park, are just over an hour away.
I'd argue that those three great locations are nothing compared to the fun you and your family can have right here!
Life is short
Live your life to the fullest, with miles and miles of trails to hike, ride horses, and enjoy life.
Lakeside luxury with a view
This home has it all, including a covered porch and this great Covered Deck that looks out over your own private lake: Lake Brownie.
152 Locke Cutoff Rd, Cusick, WA 99119
152 Locke Cutoff Rd, Cusick, WA 99119
Words can only go so far.
Scroll down and see this once-in-a-lifetime, 900-acre home.
