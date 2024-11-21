Celebrities Helped Local Wenatchee Station Flip to All Christmas Music
One of Wenatchee’s radio stations recently flipped the switch with the help of two celebrities.
This past Monday at Noon, 995 The Apple had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Dan + Shay, the famous duo known for songs such as "10,000 Hours" and "Speechless," joined Michelle Heart as they switched to 24/7 Christmas music!
Dan and Shay have a new Christmas album, "It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album." Listen to 995 The Apple this holiday season; we can guarantee you'll hear them playing this year, along with all your holiday favorites.
Listen to Christmas Music 24/7 with Wenatchee’s Christmas Station 995 The Apple, gift-wrapped by Hooked on Toys!
As you wrap your Christmas gifts, decorate your tree, head to the store for a few last-minute items, or drive to check out the area's Christmas lights, turn on 995 The Apple and enjoy some of the best Christmas music!
5 Easy Ways You Can Listen to the Christmas Station 995 The Apple, for Free!
Wenatchee’s Christmas Station 995 The Apple is back. That means Christmas music is playing 24/7 until 11:59:59 on Christmas night. Here are a few easy and free ways that you can listen:
- On the Radio: 99.5 FM
- On the free 995 The Apple app: Click here to listen to 995 The Apple 24/7
- On the Web - 995TheApple.com
- Easy directions to listen on Alexa
- To listen on your Google Home smart speaker: The 995 The Apple App is Chromecast-enabled for Google Home. Follow these easy steps:
- Confirm that your phone or tablet is connected to the same WiFi as Google Home.
- Open our app. You can download it here.
- Tap the Cast button.
4. If you have more than one Google Home speaker, you must choose which one you'd like to play to.
5. You will know you are connected when the Cast button turns light to dark gray.
6. To stop casting, tap the Cast button again (it will appear at the top of your device).
Christmas music on 995 The Apple is gift-wrapped by Hooked on Toys!
Others are helping the magic of Christmas, including
The Mayor of Wenatchee - Mike Poirer,
Wenatchee Valley Shuttle - North Pole Express,
Aging and Adult Care of Central Washington,
