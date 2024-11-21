One of Wenatchee’s radio stations recently flipped the switch with the help of two celebrities.

This past Monday at Noon, 995 The Apple had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Dan + Shay, the famous duo known for songs such as "10,000 Hours" and "Speechless," joined Michelle Heart as they switched to 24/7 Christmas music!

Dan and Shay have a new Christmas album, "It's Officially Christmas: The Double Album." Listen to 995 The Apple this holiday season; we can guarantee you'll hear them playing this year, along with all your holiday favorites.

As you wrap your Christmas gifts, decorate your tree, head to the store for a few last-minute items, or drive to check out the area's Christmas lights, turn on 995 The Apple and enjoy some of the best Christmas music!

Wenatchee’s Christmas Station 995 The Apple is back. That means Christmas music is playing 24/7 until 11:59:59 on Christmas night. Here are a few easy and free ways that you can listen:

