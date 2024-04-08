Laundry Detergent Recall Will Affect Millions In WA

Laundry detergent recall

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that over 8 million laundry detergent packages are being recalled, which could have a massive impact on the state of Washington.

Procter & Gamble who makes Tide Pods and other detergents has issued a recall for 8.2 million packets of Tide Pods due to faulty packaging that could lead to accidental ingestion or facial burns for children.

What products were recalled?

Tide, Gain Flings, Ace, and Ariel liquid laundry detergent pod packets.

What are the Manufacture dates on the packaging?

These pods were manufactured between September 2023 and February 2024 and sold in flexible film bags.

Why were they recalled?

The recall centers around the outer packaging, which was designed to prevent access to the pods. The packaging of the recalled pods could split open near the zipper track, posing a risk of serious injury to children and other vulnerable populations if the contents of the laundry detergent pods are ingested, as well as a risk of skin or eye injuries.

Where are the locations that sell these recalled items?

The products that are part of the recall were sold at several retailers including Big Lots, CVS, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Target, Walmart, and online from Amazon.

The pods were priced between $5 for one 12-count bag and $30 for four 39-count bags packaged in a box.

If you think you have purchased any of the recalled products, you can check for recalled lot codes at pg.com/bags

What if you have any of these recalled products?

You would be advised to immediately put recalled bags out of sight and out of reach of your children. You can then contact Procter & Gamble for a refund and a free replacement child-resistant bag to store the product.

INFO: Procter & Gamble

