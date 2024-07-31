The Best Rated Diners Drive-Ins & Dives Spots in the 509

Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives have traveled across America, looking for great food. Guy Fieri’s popular show has featured 37 Restaurants here in Washington.

Has any North Central Washington appeared on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives?

Yes, Guy Fieri once stopped by Leavenworth’s (Coles Corner) 59er Diner.

The Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives episode first appeared on 11/26/2021 (Classic and Comfort.)

What caught Guy Fieri’s eye and taste buds at the 59er Diner?

The 59er Diner’s Mozzarella Sticks. Here’s more on Guy’s visit to Leavenworth.

Is there a website that lists all of the places Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives have been on?

Yes, there's a great website called TV Food Maps that specializes in featuring every restaurant featured on the Food Network, in all 50 states.



Here are TV Food Map's top-rated Washington restaurants, featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.

#1 -Slim's Last Chance

5606 1st Avenue South Seattle, WA TVF Score: 95.94

Slims Last Chance CREDIT Slims Last Chance via Facebook loading...

Slim's Last Chance is a local Georgetown diner known for its classic American food and comfort food favorites. In addition to being featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, it has also appeared on Food Paradise, and Man v. Food. Stop in and eat!

#2 - Mike's Chili Parlor

1447 Northwest Ballard Way Seattle, WA TVF Score: 94.47

MIke's Chili Parlor in Ballard MIke's Chili Parlor CREDIT Kaitlin Granville via Facebook loading...

Mike's Chili Parlor is a Ballard classic. It is family-run and known for its quality chili recipes and friendly atmosphere.

#3 - Voula's Offshore Cafe

658 Northeast Northlake Way Seattle, WA TVF Score: 93.19

Voula's Offshore Cafe in Seattle’s University District is a must-visit diner known for its welcoming atmosphere. I’ve raved about this place. I ate here practically twice a day in my 20s.

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives episode first aired on 6/18/2007 (House Specials)

Here are TV Food Map's top-rated restaurants - East of the Cascades that were featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.

#3 - Hills' Restaurant & Lounge

401 West Main Avenue Spokane, WA TV Food Maps Score: 60.59

For over 25 years, an old Spokane pharmacy, turned restaurant served their unique and tasty pancetta with delicious pasta. Sadly, just before the Pandemic, the establishment closed for good on February 28th, 2019.

Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives episode featuring Hills' Restaurant & Lounge faired on 1/10/2011.

#2 - Waddell's Neighborhood Pub

4318 South Regal Street Spokane, WA TV Food Maps Score: 71.41

Waddell's Neighborhood Pub & Grille Credit: Waddell's Neighborhood Pub & Grille via Facebook loading...

Waddell's Neighborhood Pub in Spokane, WA is a popular spot for casual dining and drinks. It has been featured on the hit Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives and is known for its gourmet burgers, craft beers, and friendly atmosphere. You truly have to try their stout-braised lamb cheese steak.

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives episode first aired on 3/14/2011 (From Crepes to Kreplach)

#1 - The Elk Public House

1931 West Pacific Avenue Spokane, WA TV Food Maps Score: 79.66

CREDIT: Elk Public House CREDIT: Elk Public House via Facebook loading...

The Elk delivers classic American food and craft beer in a cozy atmosphere. This great Spokane pub’s Reuben with homemade sauerkraut is a must-eat classic.

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives episode first aired on 12/18/2010 (Sandwiches Plus)

