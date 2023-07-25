Dinosaurs in Wenatchee WA!?

Jurassic Quest! Coming to the Town Toyota Center!

Friday August 4th, 2023

Fun for all ages!

Learn, explore and take pictures!

Life size dinos that have been painted in a way to mimic, real life dinos as they once roamed the earth.

Boasted to be a one-of-a-kind experience.

I remember growing up, I got to see the movie Jurassic Park. I was blown away by the thoughts of humans and dinos roaming the earth, simultaneously. How cool, for kids and parents and even just people who get a thrill out of dinos to come experience Jurassic World, and, in a way, live in the moment and feel like you and dinos are roaming the earth, together.

T-Rex, man that's a dino that always freaked me out, maybe it was the depiction I saw via Land Before Time, oh "no no no no noooo"-Ducky...

Shake that t-rex fear and come say hello to him at the Tiwn Toyota Center this August!

The Town Toyota Center, home of the Wenatchee Wild, Wenatchee Big Horns Pro Basketball, and so many more events, and once again, home to

Jurassic Quest!

Friday, August 4th, 2023!

Don't forget to buy your tickets in advance, and get ready to enjoy the wild safaree ride through time with the cool attractions from Jurassic Quest!

Roaring into the Wenatchee Area this summer, the coolest Dinosaur experience in the world!

Buy your tickets in advance here.

See you at Jurassic Quest!

Town Toyota Center, August 4th, 2023!

Dodge the heat and come explore a whole new world!

