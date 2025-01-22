Have you Tried the Best-Hidden Gem Restaurant in Washington?

Have you unexpectedly discovered a great local restaurant with delicious food and excellent service that made you want to return?

Lovefood is a website that raves about recipes, national food chains, and local mom-and-pop eateries. They unveiled some great hole-in-the-wall locations that, until now, only locals knew about. The online staff compiled a list of eateries in all 50 states based their selections on local awards, customer reviews, and the website staff who took the time to visit the places that got great word-of-mouth recommendations.

Below is a curated list of the four locally owned locations in the Pacific Northwest.

Idaho: Blackboard Café, Wallace

Wallace, Idaho, had the distinction of having the last stoplight on I-90 (taken down in 1991.) The mountainside town is also known for a family-owned café with delicious food. Locals rave about their grilled sandwiches and burgers. Love Italian? The Blackboard Cafe makes old-style entrees that your ma and grandma would approve of. If you’re driving by, stop and appreciate the food and their always-changing blackboard wall.

Montana: El Vaquero Taqueria, Helena

As a young elementary schoolboy, I remembered Helena as Montana’s capital city. If you’re driving from Yellowstone to Glacier National Parks, you'll pass by an excellent small Mexican eatery serving only lunch. It doesn’t offer indoor seating, but you’ll come away with freshly made tacos, burritos, and quesadillas. I like places that serve significant portions, and El Vaquero Taqueria does just that.

Oregon: Swiss Hibiscus, Portland

If unicycle hockey/polo sounds interesting, experience it every Sunday at noon in Portland’s Alberta Park. While you're in the Alberta neighborhood, try a renowned, locally owned Swiss restaurant. The regulars gush about Swiss Hibiscus’ schnitzel, fondue, and rosti. You'll probably have to wait for a table - an excellent sign that you’re about to eat something special.

Washington: El Fat Cat Grill, Kennewick

Located not far from the Toyota Center is a family-owned taco truck that serves delicious tacos, burritos, and quesadillas made from scratch. The El Fat Cat Grill is surprisingly affordable and only open for lunch, weekdays, from 10 am to 3 pm.

