When choosing a career, most people consider salary, work hours, and their interests. But your job might also have a surprising effect on your marriage.

A new report from Visual Capitalist, using data from the American Community Survey on over 500 jobs, shows that divorce rates can be very different depending on your profession. Divorce rates go from a low of 14% to a high of 48%, showing a big gap linked to education, work schedules, and stress.

The Stability of Specialization: Why Tech and Science Jobs Last

At the very bottom of the divorce charts are professions defined by advanced education, structured hours, and specialized technical expertise. Actuaries claim that the most stable marriages in America have a divorce rate of just 14.2%. They are closely followed by physical scientists, software developers, and pharmacists.

Interestingly, upper-tier medical professions also enjoy high marital stability; physical therapists (19%) and physicians (20.1%) boast some of the lowest rates in the country, likely due to financial stability and predictable corporate structures.

High-Stress and Heavy Tolls: The Strain of Irregular Shifts

On the flip side, the professions with the highest divorce rates are often defined by irregular schedules, shift work, and emotionally demanding environments. Topping the list are healthcare practitioners at 48.3%, closely tracked by telemarketers (48%) and massage therapists (47.9%).

The data highlights a harsh reality within the healthcare ecosystem. While doctors and dentists see low divorce rates, the front-line, emotionally draining, lower-paying roles—such as psychiatric aides (47.2%) and practical nurses (47.1%)—face severe marital strain. The constant pressure of caretaking, combined with unpredictable shift work, clearly takes a toll at home.

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A Workplace Reality Check: Balancing Career Stress at Home

Whether you work a predictable nine-to-five or pull grueling night shifts, your occupation shapes your daily stress levels. Do your job's statistics feel accurate to your life, or do you think it is better left unknown? Ultimately, a statistic is not destiny, but it does serve as a powerful reminder of how easily workplace stress can walk through the front door ofc your home.

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