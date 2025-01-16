Do you prefer Umpqua or Tillamook for Ice Cream?

Umpqua and Tillamook are two brands of ice cream here that are well-loved in the Pacific Northwest.

A couple of years ago, the debate popped up on Reddit. Do you prefer Umpqua or Tillamook Ice Cream?

One respondent best summarized the question:

“depends on the flavor.”

Let's begin with: Is it easier to find Tillamook or Umpqua in Washington?

This depends on where you live. Getting Tillamook ice cream flavors are easy to find here in North Central Washington. I quickly found it at Safeway and Albertson’s.

Umpqua? Not so fast. I had to drive to WinCo, my third store, before finding their product. The effort to find Umpqua was so worth it.

My favorite flavors of Umpqua Ice Cream

Connor Chocolate Brownie Thunder/Connor loading...

Mountain Blackberry Umpqua Mountain Blackberry Revel/'Connor loading...

My favorite flavors of TIllamook Ice Cream

Connor Tillamook Oregon Strawberry/Connor loading...

Tillamook Ice Cream Tillamook Mudslide/Connor loading...

More Reddit comments on the Tillamook/Umpqua debate

The brands offer similar flavors. Both Tillamook and Umpqua offer chocolate and Vanilla. They also serve up excellent strawberry ice cream - to which a Reddit reviewer picked a side:

" ...the Oregon Strawberry (Tillamook) is far more better!!!"

For chocolate, the feedback swung back over to Umpqua:

"Umpqua for chocolate, definitely, but otherwise, it’s hard to say."

A true Oregonian gave a true Oregonian explanation for their opinion on who has the best Chocolate and Peanut Butter flavor:

"As a self-proclaimed c&pb ice cream aficionado, the Umpqua version is way better. A little saltier, bigger, more jagged pieces of peanut butter, and better chocolate ice cream base. Taking Tillamook over Umpqua in this flavor is like taking Sam Bowie over MJ."

Get our free mobile app

There was a Reddit poll that crowned a Pacific Northwest Ice Cream champion.

Over 3,600 votes were cast in a Reddit (non-scientific) vote. Tillamook won the popular vote in a mudslide:

2,700 votes for Tillamook

attachment-image5 Connor loading...

973 votes for Umpqua

Umpqua Ice Cream Connor loading...

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors. Gallery Credit: Stacker