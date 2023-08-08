Don’t Get Locked Out! Locksmiths of the Wenatchee Valley

I have done it 7 times in 5 months. I have locked myself out of my car 7 times in 5 months. Don't ask why or what have you because I have absolutely no logical reason other than not paying attention. So, if you are like me, maybe save this article for future mishaps.

Top 5 Locksmiths in Wenatchee WA according to Yelp:

1. Affordable 24hr Locksmith -

"I called asking if he could help me get a second key to my car, even though he said it may or may not work because my car is so new, he was very helpful, kind, and honest about it being a 50/50 chance. Def recommends!" -Alia T

2. Keyhole Security -

"As a local business owner and a longtime Cashmere or Chelan resident, Keyhole is the first place I go with anything key related. I've used them for 10+ years, from the security system in my business, to various random auto and home keys over the years, and it's David (the GM) that has "locked" (excuse my pun) in my continued business. Super kind, and helpful. He's helped me choose something that was actually appropriate for my place. So many of these security places just want to bank on insecure people and sell them a bunch of crap to sate their most absurd insecurities. I was sold what I need, and it was installed right. Also, I'm pretty sure the church I attend also has a keyhole system.

Sometimes they can't do the dealer spec keys. I've been kindly redirected to the dealer on a electronic Toyota and a electronic Mercedes key, but I've been told that they do some electronic ones, worth checking first.

There's a reason keyhole's name is on MOST EVERY local business here, from Leavenworth to Chelan. They are the best locksmith in the Wenatchee Valley. To any other local business owners, Keyhole will shoot you straight." - Bryce L

3. Lee's Lock and Key

"Amazing dude! Amazing service!

100% recommended for all locksmith needs.

Would gladly return to Lee for any lock and key needs.

Helped us in a big way when no other shop in Seattle, Monroe or Snohomish could even send anyone out." - Johnny W

4. Five Star Locksmith

5. Aces Roadside Services

