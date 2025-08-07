I just found out that Cle Elum has a Dru Bru location. Dru Bru first appeared on radar a few years ago, when I discovered it at Snoqualmie Pass, on Exit-52: my favorite new I-90 exit.

Dru Bru’s Cle Elum location opened in 2021 in downtown Cle Elum.

Located at 1015 E 2nd St, this Dru Bru location has a small tap room. The brewery opened a gigantic brewing and tasting facility, with a putt-putt golf course outside. Your kids will love the coloring wall inside.

Love pizza?

There are great brick-oven pizzas served next door (technically, still inside the Cle Elum Dru Bru location) at the Cle Elum Pizza Company. The locally owned pizza place has handmade brick oven pizzas and fresh, housemade salads.

My favorite pie to order and eat at Dru Bru’s?

The BBQ Chicken - made with BBQ sauce base, shredded mozzarella, smoked gouda, grilled chicken breast, and red onion, finished with cilantro.

Another local favorite pizza is The Mad Wonka. Imagine great-tasting candied jalapenos with pineapple puree. I’m reading the reviews, and there’s a lot of love.

A common theme with Dru Bru Cle Elum customers?

They offer a wide variety of IPAs, seasonal, and out-there-oh-wow experimental options.

In addition to the great pizza and great beer, they have a great, friendly vibe. Customers appreciate lots of indoor and outdoor seating, fire pits, and the brewery staff is more than okay if you want to order food from nearby restaurants. The reviews are primarily positive, and many plan to return.

