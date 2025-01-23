This Is When Daylight Saving Time Arrives in Washington

Two times a year we change the big clock on the wall. We spring forward one hour in early March and launch into daylight saving time. We fall back one hour in November to return to standard time.

Who came up with the idea of daylight savings?

The first person on record who brought up daylight savings was one of our nation's founding fathers: Benjamin Franklin. Ben was trying to save on candles by having extra daylight to light his home.

Benjamin Franklin The father of daylight savings - Benjamin Franklin, circa 1850. CREDIT: Hulton Archive/Getty Images loading...

What nation was the first to use daylight savings?

The trusty Old Farmers Almanac says the Germans were the first to change their clocks in 1915.

Who was the second country to officially observe daylight savings?

The British said, “Right! That's a great idea!” in 1916.

The Americans and our neighbors to the north in Canada followed along and made daylight savings official over 100 years ago, in 1918.

When did the US enact a solid uniform policy on Daylight Savings?

Daylight savings was observed and not observed, depending on your state or town. It wasn’t until 1966, with the Uniform Time Act, that our nation experienced daylight savings simultaneously.

clocks in a German park Getty Images loading...

When will daylight savings officially arrive in 2025?

Daylight Saving Time in North Central Washington will begin on the second Sunday in March.

It falls on Sunday, March 9th, 2025, at 2 am this year.

Daylight Savings ends when?

It ends on the first Sunday in November.

This year? That happens on November 2, 2025 at 2 am.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff