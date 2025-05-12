Parents are about to get a nice little help from Eastmont Parks.

This Saturday!

The Annual East Wenatchee Bike Rodeo

Saturday, May 17th, 2025

10am-Noon

Eastmont Community Park

That's right, it's back! I attended last year, and man, that was so cool, informative, and fun!

What is a Bike Rodeo?

A Bike Rodeo allows kids to get fitted for FREE Bike Helmets and learn road safety.

For the record, not the gif above is *not what you will see at Eastmont Parks... Sorry.

What to Expect at the Eastmont Bike Rodeo.

A safety course for kids will take them throughout the park and out to the pump track, where they can do timed trials for potential prizes.

Free hot dogs and snacks for the kids, while supplies last.

This Eastmont Bike Rodeo is designed for ages 4- 18 years, but all ages are welcome.

Even though some kids don't like to wear a bike helmet, parents should do the right thing and continue to inform their children that bike helmets can save their lives if they get into an accident on their bike or scooter. E-bikes are becoming increasingly popular, and they can reach fast speeds. It only takes a second to hit the deck.

Bring your kids and get fitted for that Free Bike Helmet, take the course, have a little lunch break, and then go explore with the safety knowledge you and your kids will learn!

KW3 has been honored to be the official radio station for the East Wenatchee Bike Rodeo for the past decade. We appreciate spreading the word that bike helmets save lives!

