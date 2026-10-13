Ed Sheeran has new opening acts for the rest of his U.S. Loop Tour. Isaac Slade, a Vashon Island resident in Western Washington and former lead singer of The Fray. The other is American Idol alum Brooks Rosser, who will share the stage with him through the tour’s final U.S. date.

Rosser announced the news on Instagram and said he was “beyond excited.” His first show, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, will be his first since American Idol.

What Led to the Change

The shuffle follows a very public dispute. Macklemore performed just two shows on the tour before they removed him. He had made onstage comments in support of Palestinians, and Macklemore has said some stadium owners threatened to bar the tour from their venues if he stayed. Sheeran said the decision wasn't his.

The rest of the supporting cast then left in solidarity. Finneas, Lukas Graham, Aaron Rowe, and the band Beoga all pulled out, which left Sheeran without openers at a few shows.

What’s Left on the Schedule

Slade has already opened a show in Atlanta and will play several more stadium dates. Sheeran’s two Hollywood, Florida, shows on October 29 and 30 are casino dates and will go without openers. The U.S. leg ends November 7 in Tampa, and the tour then heads to Latin America.

Earlier this summer, Sheeran played Seattle’s Lumen Field on August 1st. That was a good show to catch, since it happened before all of the recent Loop Tour drama.

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