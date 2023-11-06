Enjoy Bubba J's BBQ - the Wenatchee Valley's Newest BBQ Location

Friday afternoon, Manny, a great friend to both Aly and I stopped into the building. He had given us an invite to Bubba J’s recent Sunday evening VIP event. It was the celebration of seeing their dream - of opening a BBQ business - finally come true.

I was able to make it over to Bubby’s J’s newly opened location. I love their red sign that says it all: Bubba J’s BBQ, More Bark, More Flavor, More Good.

I drove in and found a parking site. The interior has the fun white lights you’d see at a fun backyard get-together or at a joyful wedding reception.

Speaking of wedding receptions - They cater to any event and Bubba J’s BBQ has a glowing recommendation from my buddy, Manny Navarro. He is the best wedding DJ in our area and has experienced some great catering. Randy and Angela James (Bubba J’s BBQ owners) were catering a wedding he DJ'd and offered some of their famous Mac and Cheese.

Manny: “Oh no. You probably shouldn’t offer me any. I’m a Mac and Cheese snob.”

Randy and Angela: “Oh good! Then you need to try some of our Smoked Gouda Mac n Cheese!"

(Manny takes a plate. Tries some of Bubba J’s Smoked Gouda Mac n’ Cheese - and his face lights up with complete joy)

Manny: “YO! This is SO GOOD!!! Wow!!!

My family enjoyed their delicious pull pork sandwiches, BBQ Beans, French Fries, and dinner cake (cornbread muffin.) All of Bubba J’s food items tasted great.

I can’t wait to try their other offerings - like, the Smoked Gouda Mac n’ Cheese, their Chopped Brisket Sandwich, The Brisket Philly(!)

Check out their BBQ Burrito, Smoked Brisket Chili, Smoked Sausage with Bun (your choice of their tasty regular or hot.) I’ve only touched the surface of their tasty menu. Click here and check it out!

When will Bubba J's BBQ be open for business?

After doing an amazing job catering weddings and events around North Central Washington - Randy and Angela are opening up their heart and their BBQ grill to you and your family. Tuesday, November 7th, Bubba J's will be open for business: Tuesday through Saturday.

How to Find Bubba J’s BBQ in East Wenatchee

If you coming down the hill from Costco and Town Nissan on 3rd Street SE - pass through the giant Roundabout - and look over to D & D Car Wash and Bombers Coffee. Make your way over and Experience the fun site for Bubba J’s BBQ.

From Randy and Angela James

"Today (Sunday 11/5) we hosted a sneak peek event for just a hundred or so of our closest friends, acquaintances, loved ones, and family. They all did a great job helping us work through some of the kinks!

Can’t wait to serve y’all on Tuesday! Come get you some

More Bark More Flavor More good!" -Bubba J's BBQ

Bubba J's BBQ

Address: 360 Highline Drive in East Wenatchee (right by the big round-about, below Costco)

Phone: 509.885.0610

Website to stop in or enjoy their take-out

Website to have Bubba J’s cater your next event

