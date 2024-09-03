Acceptable Reasons for Calling Someone from WA Rather than Text
Washington state residents are part of laid-back West Coast Culture. With this said, SHOULD we be polite and text before calling?
We are giving advice based on West Coast/Washington culture. Read on and see if you agree.
Here are the Ten Scenarios that you should Call and not text.
- Suppose you’re calling to catch up - and you know that they’re not at work. GENERATION ALERT: THIS IS HUGE…you should (if you’re going to chat) text first if your friend is under 35.
- To inform that a friend, co-worker, or family member has died. Trust me, you won’t want to receive this kind of news via text. A phone call is the only way to break the terrible news.
- Show your love and support to someone who has had a rough week. If they are going through a hard time, give them a call.
- When it’s their birthday! Trust me. They’ll know why you’re calling. It’s a day on par with Christmas. Call and wish them a joyful, happy birthday!
- This is big with me: When life happens, and you’re not going to be there when you said you would - you’d better call to say you're running late. Are you driving? Pull over to somewhere safe and give them a call.
- This has burned me one time too often: Booking a hotel or making a restaurant reservation? Call. Please don’t rely on their app or website. A phone call will ensure your reservation. Trust me on this.
- When you’re giving out the best news in the world…such as "We're pregnant!" Don’t text the news. Call them!
- Another one that will be huge with your superiors is calling in sick to work. To ensure your boss isn’t suspicious of any fake stuff - Don't fake a sick voice! Just be natural and say you feel like hell.
- Are you lost and trying to find someone or connect? Make that call - describe what you’re seeing or what road you’re on.
- God forbid if you have to share a negative health update. Tell the people you care about by phone, not by text.
