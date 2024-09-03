Acceptable Reasons for Calling Someone from WA Rather than Text

Washington state residents are part of laid-back West Coast Culture. With this said, SHOULD we be polite and text before calling?

We are giving advice based on West Coast/Washington culture. Read on and see if you agree.

Here are the Ten Scenarios that you should Call and not text.

Suppose you’re calling to catch up - and you know that they’re not at work. GENERATION ALERT: THIS IS HUGE…you should (if you’re going to chat) text first if your friend is under 35.

To inform that a friend, co-worker, or family member has died. Trust me, you won’t want to receive this kind of news via text. A phone call is the only way to break the terrible news.

Show your love and support to someone who has had a rough week. If they are going through a hard time, give them a call.

When it’s their birthday! Trust me. They’ll know why you’re calling. It’s a day on par with Christmas. Call and wish them a joyful, happy birthday!

This is big with me: When life happens, and you’re not going to be there when you said you would - you’d better call to say you're running late. Are you driving? Pull over to somewhere safe and give them a call.



This has burned me one time too often: Booking a hotel or making a restaurant reservation? Call. Please don’t rely on their app or website. A phone call will ensure your reservation. Trust me on this.

When you’re giving out the best news in the world…such as "We're pregnant!" Don’t text the news. Call them!



Another one that will be huge with your superiors is calling in sick to work. To ensure your boss isn’t suspicious of any fake stuff - Don't fake a sick voice! Just be natural and say you feel like hell.

Are you lost and trying to find someone or connect? Make that call - describe what you’re seeing or what road you’re on.

God forbid if you have to share a negative health update. Tell the people you care about by phone, not by text.

