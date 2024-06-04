WA Destination Crowned ‘Best Small Town’ In The Entire State

One website recently named the best small town in each state, do you agree or disagree with what was chosen for Washington?

Besides, Washington’s chosen small town - I also bring to light, the choices for our Pacific Northwest neighbors of Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Small towns are nice places to stop, grab a bite to eat, and visit with locals. I’d go even further and say small towns are great places to hit the reset button. Quality of life seems to improve - when you relocate your loved ones and get off the crazy big-city merry-go-round.

Best Small Town in Idaho

Sun Valley Idaho The Valley Ablaze CREDIT Sun Valley Resort via Facebook loading...

Ketchum, Idaho

According to World Atlas, Idaho’s best small town is Ketchum - whose town website proclaims the phrase: Small Town, Big Life. In the Summer, the Sun Valley area gives you the Bald Mountain trail system: 11 miles of great views and plenty of outdoor fun. You can also get lost in the nearby Sawtooth National Forest. Bald Mountain becomes a skiing wonderland with dozens of trails on offer.

Best Small Town in Oregon

Cannon Beach, Oregon Haystack Rock CREDIT Linda Elliott Farmer via Facebook loading...

Cannon Beach, Oregon

World Atlas proclaims the home of the world-famous Haystack Rock, as the best small town in Oregon. Make sure you time your beach visit at low tide to see the tide pools, the local puffin colony, and visitors from around America and the rest of the globe. Many great places to get food, coffee, and drinks can prepare you to visit nearby Hug Point State Park, some interesting caves, waterfalls, and your choice of the rugged and beautiful Oregon Coast.

Best Small Town in Montana

Whitefish, Montana Whitefish Montana CREDIT Christopher James via Facebook loading...

Whitefish, Montana

One of America's best skiing locations - including the highly recommended Whitefish Mountain Resort. Whitefish boasts over 3,000 acres and 93 different runs to shred in their typical big sky powder.

The summer months offer outdoor enthusiasts great swimming, hiking, trail running, and mountain biking. Go recharge your batteries at the many cafes, and mountain town pubs.

Best Small Town in Washington

Leavenworth, WA loading...

Leavenworth, Washington

It doesn't surprise me that the experts at World Atlas gave Leavenworth the best small town in Washington award.

This world-famous town was recently featured as the 37th best small town in America by Far & Wide website. Known as a great awe-inspiring Bavarian Christmas town - visiting the month of December is magical. The Cascade Mountains and well-named Enchantments offer views and world-class hiking trails. Another great time to plan a visit is in the fall during the festive Oktoberfest weekends. Leavenworth’s German restaurants, buildings, and bakeries create a vibe like that in Bavaria.

