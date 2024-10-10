Clock Change in WA: Here’s When We Turn Them Back an Hour

How Daylight Savings Began

Benjamin Franklin proposed an idea in 1784 to shift the clocks forward in the warmer months.

Benjamin Franklin Getty Images loading...

A town in Canada, Port Arthur, was the first to introduce daylight savings in 1908. Soon after that, other provinces across Canada followed suit—60 years before their neighbors south of the border.



When did the US officially bring in Daylight Savings?

Daylight Savings Time became a reality in America —with the Uniform Time Act of 1966. Springing forward and falling back has been a thing in America since The Beatles were still touring stadiums.

Beatles 4 Ever Getty Images loading...

"Lock the Clock" to stop daylight Savings.

In April of 2024, Oklahoma joined 18 states that have passed state legislation to stop observing daylight saving time. Despite Oklahoma’s recent passage of the “Lock the Clock” bill, they will fall back in early November with 48 other states to standard time. Why? States wishing to stay put in Daylight Savings year-round need the blessing of Federal legislation. If a state wishes not to observe daylight savings, it does so without DC’s approval.

Two states, Hawaii, Arizona, and the Navajo Nation do not observe Daylight Savings Time. States in America can join them (with state legislative action) and not observe it.

Get our free mobile app

When is it all Happening Again?

Until it becomes a priority for lawmakers in Washington, D.C., daylight saving time will stay the same. So, whether you live in Spokane, Wenatchee, or Seattle, set your clock back one hour before you go to bed on Saturday evening, Nov. 2nd. We officially fall back at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3rd. We get to enjoy an extra hour of sleep!

20 Things That Something Only a Washington Native Would Know If you are a true Washingtonian, these 20 Washington "Only" phrases, places, food and music should be a no-brainer. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals