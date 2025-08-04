Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Frost Dates for Washington Towns
The Old Farmer's Almanac has been a trusted source for over two hundred years, since the late 1700s.
What is the long-range autumn weather forecast for Washington?
The weather experts at the Old Farmer’s Almanac predict September and October to be warmer than usual, with rainfall totals above average in Western Washington. For those east of the Cascades, September and October are expected to be warm, with below-normal rainfall or more dry conditions.
Find your estimated (usually spot on) first fall frost of the season.
South Central
Connell - Sunday, October 6th
Richland - Friday, October 18th
Pasco/Kennewick - Friday, October 25th
Walla Walla - Thursday, October 24th
Eastern Washington
Chewelah - Sunday, September 8th
Newport (Pend Oreille County) - Sunday, September 15th
Pullman - Sunday, September 22nd
Ritzville - Friday, October 4th
Spokane/Cheney - Monday, October 7th
Clarkston/(Lewiston, ID) - Friday, October 18th
Puget Sound
Olympia - Wednesday, October 6th
Bellingham - Saturday, October 26th
Everett - Sunday, October 27th
Kent - Sunday, November 3rd
Tacoma - Thursday, November 7th
Bremerton - Thursday, November 7th
Seattle - Sunday, November 10th
Bellevue - Friday, November 15th
Olympic Peninsula
Sequim - Sunday, October 13th
Forks - Thursday, October 17th
Port Angeles - Tuesday, November 12th
Port Townsend - Tuesday, November 19th
Southwest Washington
Raymond - Tuesday, October 8th
Ilwaco - Friday, October 18th
Vancouver, WA - Friday, November 1st
Aberdeen - Wednesday, November 6th
Central Washington
Ellensburg - Friday, September 27th
Yakima - Monday, September 30th
Moxee/Wapato - Thursday, October 10th
Naches - Sunday, October 17th
North Central Washington
Leavenworth - Thursday, September 26th
Waterville - Friday, September 27th
Moses Lake - Thursday, October 3rd
Brewster/Bridgeport Saturday, October 5th
Royal City - Saturday, October 5th
Othello - Sunday, October 6th
Stehekin - Friday, October 11th
Quincy/George - Saturday, October 12th
Ephrata - Saturday, October 12th
Chelan - Thursday, October 17th
Entiat -Thursday, October 17th
Wenatchee/Cashmere - Wednesday, October 23rd
Your hometown is not listed? Click this link to connect with the Old Farmers' Almanac First Frost Calculator.
The Farmer’s Almanac 2026 edition will be in your local stores and on Amazon by Tuesday, August 26.
