The Old Farmer's Almanac has been a trusted source for over two hundred years, since the late 1700s.

What is the long-range autumn weather forecast for Washington?

The weather experts at the Old Farmer’s Almanac predict September and October to be warmer than usual, with rainfall totals above average in Western Washington. For those east of the Cascades, September and October are expected to be warm, with below-normal rainfall or more dry conditions.

Find your estimated (usually spot on) first fall frost of the season.



South Central

Connell - Sunday, October 6th

Richland - Friday, October 18th

Pasco/Kennewick - Friday, October 25th

Walla Walla - Thursday, October 24th

Eastern Washington

Chewelah - Sunday, September 8th

Newport (Pend Oreille County) - Sunday, September 15th

Pullman - Sunday, September 22nd

Ritzville - Friday, October 4th

Spokane/Cheney - Monday, October 7th

Clarkston/(Lewiston, ID) - Friday, October 18th

Puget Sound

Olympia - Wednesday, October 6th

Bellingham - Saturday, October 26th

Everett - Sunday, October 27th

Kent - Sunday, November 3rd

Tacoma - Thursday, November 7th

Bremerton - Thursday, November 7th

Seattle - Sunday, November 10th

Bellevue - Friday, November 15th

Olympic Peninsula

Sequim - Sunday, October 13th

Forks - Thursday, October 17th

Port Angeles - Tuesday, November 12th

Port Townsend - Tuesday, November 19th

Southwest Washington

Raymond - Tuesday, October 8th

Ilwaco - Friday, October 18th

Vancouver, WA - Friday, November 1st

Aberdeen - Wednesday, November 6th

Central Washington

Ellensburg - Friday, September 27th

Yakima - Monday, September 30th

Moxee/Wapato - Thursday, October 10th

Naches - Sunday, October 17th

North Central Washington

Leavenworth - Thursday, September 26th

Waterville - Friday, September 27th

Moses Lake - Thursday, October 3rd

Brewster/Bridgeport Saturday, October 5th

Royal City - Saturday, October 5th

Othello - Sunday, October 6th

Stehekin - Friday, October 11th

Quincy/George - Saturday, October 12th

Ephrata - Saturday, October 12th

Chelan - Thursday, October 17th

Entiat -Thursday, October 17th

Wenatchee/Cashmere - Wednesday, October 23rd

Your hometown is not listed? Click this link to connect with the Old Farmers' Almanac First Frost Calculator.

The Farmer’s Almanac 2026 edition will be in your local stores and on Amazon by Tuesday, August 26.

