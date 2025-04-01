Popular Supermarket Will Close All WA Stores on the Same Day
Washington residents are joining the rest of America in preparing for Easter on April 20th.
Some families, like mine, like to enjoy the holiday at a restaurant. If you are hosting the meal this year, you know that you'll need to start preparing soon to avoid any last-minute surprises come April 20.
Some preparation tasks include shopping for food items such as ham, vegetables, potatoes, and desserts. If you're like my family, you may also have Easter-themed plates, cups, and tablecloths on your weekly shopping list. If kids are involved, preparing a fun Easter basket is another item to prepare and check off your list.
One thing to consider when shopping for Easter items is that America's favorite supermarket will close all 34 Costco stores on Sunday, April 20, for the Easter holiday.
According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Costco is currently tied with Publix and H-E-B as America's favorite grocery store due to its value, merchandise selection, and layout. If you are a regular Costco shopper, be advised that Costco will close all 34 Washington stores on April 20th.
If you need an item or key ingredient on Easter Sunday and need to pick up some last-minute items, you can feel confident knowing that all Walmart stores will be open on the holiday.
Depending on the location, there may be reduced hours, but at least you'll have that option.
All of Costco’s U.S. locations are closed on the following holidays:
- New Year’s Day
- Easter Sunday
- Memorial Day
- Independence Day
- Labor Day
- Thanksgiving Day
- Christmas Day
