Are you feeling a bit off lately? Believe it or not, it could be due to that fan you left on overnight or all day while you were at work! It’s been a hot summer in North Central Washington, and if you’re like me, you probably have fans running in every bedroom to stay cool.

Residents of Washington have various life hacks to stay cool during the heat, especially since many homes in the Puget Sound region lack air conditioning. In contrast, many of us in the Wenatchee Valley do have central heating and air conditioning. However, even with central AC, it can still get a bit too warm in the upstairs bedrooms of my home.

Recently, I came across a summer hack that can help you and your family feel more comfortable.

You May Be Using Your Fan All Wrong

I always keep a fan running at night, and the ceiling fans are on in every other bedroom in my house. However, sleep experts are now urging Washington residents to reconsider this habit, especially during the summer.

Rotating Bedroom Fan via Canva Rotating Bedroom Fan via Canva loading...

Doing this can lead to various health issues, such as congestion, asthma, and allergies.

How Leaving A Fan On Overnight Can Trigger Health Issues

In addition to various health issues, leaving a fan running overnight can lead to other problems, such as dry and irritated eyes. We've all experienced that unpleasant feeling upon waking up in the morning, which can linger throughout the day.

Sneezing boy via Canva Sneezing boy via Canva loading...

Furthermore, sleep experts note that it can contribute to sore muscles and coughing. If you’ve been feeling groggy or unwell in the mornings, your fan might be the reason! Fortunately, temperatures are expected to begin cooling down soon.