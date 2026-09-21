This story is so odd that officials assumed it was fake. When boaters first shared footage of a tree-covered island drifting across Williston Lake in northern British Columbia, BC Hydro's initial reaction wasn't wonder. It was skepticism. "When I first saw it, I thought it was a hoax," spokesperson Bob Gammer told CBC News, "because in this AI world, you know, there are so many things that are not real."

Satellite imagery from July 21st changed that fast. The island was genuinely there — roughly 150 yards long and 75 yards wide, nearly the size of two football fields, floating with mature trees and healthy vegetation growing straight out of the debris.

Now You See It, Now You Don't

Then it vanished. By early August, the island had disappeared entirely from satellite tracking, and BC Hydro spent weeks trying to relocate it using aircraft reports, boater sightings, and repeated satellite passes. It finally reappeared on August 31st, roughly 30 kilometers northwest of where it was first spotted, resting against the shoreline of the Ospika Arm.

Researchers believe the island formed gradually over years, driftwood and debris collecting in a sheltered bay until plants and trees took root in the decomposing pile. Record-high water levels this year — the reservoir's fullest point in 14 years — likely lifted the whole mass free, letting wind carry it across open water.

Still Out There, Still Being Watched

BC Hydro urges boaters to maintain distance instead of attempting to dock or explore, as the stability of the debris pile hidden beneath the greenery remains unconfirmed. The island is under satellite surveillance, and its next move remains uncertain. This large, closely monitored reservoir continues to produce baffling phenomena that defy explanation. Occasionally, the most unusual headlines prove entirely accurate.

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