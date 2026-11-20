The Items Everyone Forgets for Thanksgiving, Per DoorDash
Thanksgiving is a week away, and somewhere in the Wenatchee Valley, someone will be standing in an empty aisle at 11 a.m. on the big day, wondering why they didn’t check the pantry.
DoorDash looked at its 2025 orders to find out what people panic-buy. Thanksgiving Day grocery orders peaked at 11 a.m. local time. The most-forgotten item was a meat thermometer. Orders peaked at noon, at roughly one every 10 seconds.
The rest of the list includes cake pans, brown sugar, marshmallows, dried sage, nutmeg, gravy, vanilla extract, maraschino cherries, whipped cream, butter, and chicken broth. Cake pan orders jumped about 900% across the day.
The Tools You Might Not Have
It isn’t only ingredients. Plenty of cooks also reached for basic kitchen gear that morning, such as mixers, blenders, measuring cups, graters, peelers, can openers, and kitchen knives. Toothpicks and aluminum foil made the list, too.
Others went the disposable route, ordering plastic containers, plates, and bowls. If you’re hosting, that’s smart. Leftovers need somewhere to go.
Check Your Kitchen Now
Here’s the easy fix. Pull out your recipes this weekend and walk through them one by one. Check the spice cabinet for sage and nutmeg. Look in the drawer for the thermometer, and check the pantry for brown sugar and vanilla.
Don’t forget the can opener. Cranberry sauce and pumpkin often come in cans, and nothing is worse than a pie stalled by a missing tool.
Buy butter and chicken broth early. Both are everywhere right now, but they seem to sell fast in the last couple of days. Also, check store hours for Thanksgiving Day itself, since many stores here close early or shut down entirely.
Do a final check on Tuesday or Wednesday, and you’ll avoid the line on Thursday morning. Your future self, standing calmly in a warm kitchen with the gravy simmering, will thank you.
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