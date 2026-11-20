Thanksgiving is a week away, and somewhere in the Wenatchee Valley, someone will be standing in an empty aisle at 11 a.m. on the big day, wondering why they didn’t check the pantry.

DoorDash looked at its 2025 orders to find out what people panic-buy. Thanksgiving Day grocery orders peaked at 11 a.m. local time. The most-forgotten item was a meat thermometer. Orders peaked at noon, at roughly one every 10 seconds.

The rest of the list includes cake pans, brown sugar, marshmallows, dried sage, nutmeg, gravy, vanilla extract, maraschino cherries, whipped cream, butter, and chicken broth. Cake pan orders jumped about 900% across the day.

Canva Canva

The Tools You Might Not Have

It isn’t only ingredients. Plenty of cooks also reached for basic kitchen gear that morning, such as mixers, blenders, measuring cups, graters, peelers, can openers, and kitchen knives. Toothpicks and aluminum foil made the list, too.

Others went the disposable route, ordering plastic containers, plates, and bowls. If you’re hosting, that’s smart. Leftovers need somewhere to go.

Thanksgiving leftovers mean lots of turkey sandwiches! via Canva Thanksgiving leftovers mean lots of turkey sandwiches! via Canva

Check Your Kitchen Now

Here’s the easy fix. Pull out your recipes this weekend and walk through them one by one. Check the spice cabinet for sage and nutmeg. Look in the drawer for the thermometer, and check the pantry for brown sugar and vanilla.

Don’t forget the can opener. Cranberry sauce and pumpkin often come in cans, and nothing is worse than a pie stalled by a missing tool.

Buy butter and chicken broth early. Both are everywhere right now, but they seem to sell fast in the last couple of days. Also, check store hours for Thanksgiving Day itself, since many stores here close early or shut down entirely.

Do a final check on Tuesday or Wednesday, and you’ll avoid the line on Thursday morning. Your future self, standing calmly in a warm kitchen with the gravy simmering, will thank you.

The 10 Ingredients Most Often Purchased on Thanksgiving Day A huge meal such as the one many of us will experience on Thanksgiving Day doesn't just happen. It takes planning and attention to detail. And since Thanksgiving foods aren't foods we cook all the time, we don't have those recipes ingrained in our brains, and the ingredients aren't always stashed in the pantry. That leads to a last-minute trip to the grocery store on Thanksgiving Day. And usually the person sent to run the errand is the least qualified. So, let's ease everyone's anxiety: just buy all ten of the items on this list and wait. You're going to need half of them. And you won't have to rely on the substandard help that shows up around the holidays looking for a free meal. We call those people family. We love them. Happy Thanksgiving. Seriously, just buy everything on this list. You will use it. Gallery Credit: Bruce Mikells

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