Not Having a Front License Plate In Washington: Legal Or Illegal?

Our current family vehicle purchased new in 2022, does not have a license plate holder, so we never got around to attaching the front license plate. How many states in America don’t have a front plate requirement? 21.

Here are the states that don’t require front-end license plates:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Mississippi

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

West Virginia

Washington is not on this list.

I just read an online discussion about front plates in Washington. Several residents, like myself, haven’t taken the time to put their front plates on—and haven’t been pulled over. Others mentioned getting pulled over in a small town by local city police or county sheriff deputies who noticed their vehicle without a front plate.

According to the Washington State Department of Licensing, these vehicles can operate with only rear-mounted plates:

Campers

Trailers

Semi-trailers

Mopeds

Horseless carriages

Motorcycles

What about passenger vehicles?

According to the Washington State Department of Licensing, front-mounted plates are required for passenger vehicles only.

What if I received two plates from the Washington Department of Licensing?

Shortly after purchasing my vehicle a few years ago, we received two license plates from the dealer, which directly indicate Washington’s law on the matter.

Washington Law, as stated in RCW 46.16A.200

‘(5)(a) Display. License plates must be: (i) Attached conspicuously at the front and rear of each vehicle if two license plates have been issued; (ii) Attached to the rear of the vehicle if one license plate has been issued’ -Washington Legislature.’

What's the exception to the Washington law?

Under Washington state law, RCW 46.16.240, there is a notable exception. No front plate is required if the car's body is built, so a plate can't be mounted to the front (like a Ferrari or possibly Tesla). If your vehicle applies, write to the Washington State Patrol and request a waiver.

If approved, no front plate is required.

While seeing Teslas without front plates may seem familiar, drivers must adhere to state laws to avoid potential fines - especially in smaller towns around the state.

Washington State Patrol states that driving passenger vehicles without a front-mounted plate is an equipment violation - subject to a fine of $139. I’m finally placing my front plate on our family car this weekend.

