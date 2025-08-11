Several locations near Wenatchee are rumored to be haunted, including the Thorp Cemetery, known for the legend of Suzy, a lynched Native American woman, and the Hamilton Memorial Cemetery, which is said to be haunted by the pioneers buried there.

Other locations with paranormal stories include Wenatchee's IvyWild Inn and the Old Blewett Cemetery. Here are some places to explore - perhaps in late October around Halloween.

Thorp Cemetery (Thorp, WA):

This cemetery is considered one of the most haunted places in Washington state. The legend of Suzy, a Native American woman lynched in the late 1800s, persists, with stories of her spirit appearing on moonlit nights, sometimes riding a white horse or weeping near tombstones.

Hamilton Memorial Cemetery (East Wenatchee, WA):

Located near flowing wheatfields, overlooking the Wenatchee Valley, this cemetery is the final resting place of some of East Wenatchee's earliest pioneers. Hamilton Memorial has unmarked graves and has been the site of vandalism, adding to its spooky atmosphere.

IvyWild Inn (Wenatchee, WA):

A local inn is rumored to be haunted by a man who murdered his wife's lover on the staircase. Visitors have reported hearing footsteps on the stairs and even seeing blood stains appear sporadically. A former General Manager took our entire staff to this place, and we spent some time in the described stairwell. Perhaps he knew of its history?

Old Blewett Cemetery (Blewett, WA):

This cemetery is associated with the early miners of the area, including John Hill and John Olden.

Other notable places mentioned in connection with hauntings in Washington include:

Maple Valley Highway: Known for traffic fatalities and fog, leading to stories of paranormal activity.

