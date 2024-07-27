Grand Coulee Dam Showcases The Power Of The Pacific Northwest

If you’re like me and haven’t taken a trip to visit the Grand Coulee Dam, you should put it on your bucket list & make plans for a visit this summer.

Grand Coulee Dam, built between 1933 and 1942 during the Great Depression, is a testament to human ingenuity and engineering prowess. It is the largest concrete structure ever built and an iconic landmark of the Pacific Northwest region of the United States. While it wasn't the first dam on the Columbia River (that distinction goes to the Rock Island Dam), Grand Coulee Dam remains a symbol of American resilience and determination during a challenging time in the nation's history.

For those interested in learning more about this impressive structure, a 50-minute guided tour of the Grand Coulee Dam is available free of charge to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. The tour provides a fascinating look into the inner workings of the dam, as well as its history and importance to the region.

Visitors can also check out the Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center, which was built in the late 1970s as part of the dam’s Nathaniel “Nat” Washington Power Plant expansion. Designed by architect Marcel Breuer - and get this, the center resembles a generator rotor!

The visitor center features a variety of exhibits and displays that showcase the dam's impact on the region's environment, economy, and people. From its role in irrigation and flood control to its production of hydroelectric power, the Grand Coulee Dam has played a vital role in shaping the Pacific Northwest. The exhibits also explore the effects of the dam on various groups of people, including Native Americans and early settlers.

In the evenings, visitors can enjoy the "One River, Many Voices" laser light show, which premiered in 2014 after the original equipment was replaced. The show highlights the significance of the Columbia River and the Grand Coulee Dam to the region's history and culture. The laser light show has become a tradition drawing thousands of visitors each year.

The Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center is open daily from 9 am to 5 pm and is a must-visit attraction for anyone interested in history, engineering, or the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Plan your visit today and experience the wonder of the Grand Coulee Dam for yourself.

Grand Coulee Dam

Phone: (509) 633-9265

Email: pninfo@usbr.gov

Address: WA-155, Coulee Dam, WA 99116

