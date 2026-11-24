Domino's is America's favorite pizza place, and it's easy to see why. Whether you're grabbing a pie for family movie night or feeding a hungry office crew, it's quick, and it's consistent. This week, there's a reason to order again.

The chain just launched the Sweet Heat Smokehouse, a limited-time specialty pizza with honey BBQ sauce, Italian sausage, smoked bacon, jalapeños, pineapple, and onions, topped with provolone and mozzarella. It's sweet, smoky, and a little spicy. Pineapple skeptics, consider yourselves warned.

The Deals Worth Knowing

Domino's Mix & Match is the easiest way to save. Order two or more items, and medium specialty pizzas, including the new Sweet Heat Smokehouse, are $9.99 each. If you want something smaller, The Domino, a Detroit-style personal pan pizza, is $6.99 when you Mix & Match. Prices may be higher at some locations, so check yours before you order.

You'll find Domino's in Wenatchee on 5th Street between Mission and Chelan, and in East Wenatchee on Grant Road across from Safeway.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

How to Seize This Friday's Deal

Here's the deal. Starting Friday morning, Black Friday, November 27, at 6 a.m., you can get a $25 Domino's e-gift card for only $12.50. Tap the station app or visit the station website and hit "Seize the Deal."

Don't wait. Only a limited number of e-gift cards are available, and the half-price Black Friday offer won't last.

Pair it with a Mix & Match order, and your gift card goes a long way. Two specialty pizzas plus a side could mostly be covered by the $25. It's a great way to feed everybody after a morning of shopping, or to skip the kitchen after a Thanksgiving weekend of cooking.

Set an alarm for Friday morning at 6 a.m., grab your card, and let someone else do the cooking.

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