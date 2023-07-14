Have You Heard of Washingtons “Cadborosaurus”?!
As if we didn't already have a sneaking feeling that there are some pretty terrifying creatures below the ocean, rivers and lake surfaces. Maybe that's where I get my fear of something grabbing my feet either in the water, or even from under the bed. That's beside the point...
Apparently the "Cadborosaurus," otherwise known as
Caddy of Cadboro Bay:
Cadborosaurus, nicknamed Caddy by journalist Archie Wills, is a sea serpent in the folklore of regions of the Pacific Coast of North America. Its name is derived from Cadboro Bay in Greater Victoria, British Columbia, and the Greek root word "saurus" meaning lizard or reptile.[1] - Wikipedia
Native Ties:
"A native image that fits Caddy's description has been traditionally used throughout Alaska. The image indicates that Caddy or a Caddy-like creature moves north to Vancouver when the waters warm. The Inuit of Alaska has even put the picture on their canoes to keep the creature away. The Cadborosaurus is called hiyitl'iik by the Manhousat people who live on Sydney Inlet, t'chain-ko in Sechelt mythology, and numkse lee kwala by the Comox band of Vancouver Island.[2] " - Wikipedia
But what about recently?!
"In 2009, fisherman Kelly Nash purportedly filmed several minutes of footage featuring ten to fifteen (including young) creatures in Nushagak Bay. In 2011, a very short segment of the footage was shown on the Discovery TV show Hilstranded, where the Hilstrand brothers (from Deadliest Catch) apparently saw Nash's footage and unsuccessfully attempted to find one of the creatures.[6]" - Wikipedia
Welp, there you have it... Legend or fact?! I guess we should have our cameras ready!
