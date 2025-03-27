Interestingly, Henry Rono, one of the greatest distance runners in history, lacks the lore and legend associated with the iconic Steve Prefontaine. In the 1970s, Pre and Rono competed at the highest levels of distance running. Like Prefontaine, Henry Rono lived and trained in the Pacific Northwest during a significant part of his career.

Steve Prefontaine #254 leads Frank Shorter and Steve Stageberg during the 3 mile race at the AAU Championships on 25th June 1971 at Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, United States.(Photo by Tony Duffy/Getty Images) Steve Prefontaine leads the pack in 1971. (Getty Images) loading...

Pre represented the US at the 1972 Munich Games. Unfortunately, this was not the case for Henry Rono during the peak of his running career. Rono’s home nation of Kenya boycotted the 1976 Summer Games in Montreal in protest against apartheid in South Africa. He also didn’t compete in the 1980 Summer Games in Moscow due to the USA-led boycott of Russia’s involvement in Afghanistan.

What About Gerry Lindgren?

Gerry Lindgren, 1965 (Public Domain) Gerry Lindgren, 1965 (Public Domain) loading...

WSU's Gerry Lindgren also had a great running career in Pullman. The Spokane native won 11 of the 12 NCAA events he ran at Wazzu. He placed ninth in the men's 10,000 meters at the 1964 Olympic Games. Lindgren was also the 1967 USA 3,000m champion and the 1964 USA 10,000m champion.

Who was the most outstanding collegiate track athlete of the century?

SuperWest Sports included Steve Prefontaine in its 2016 list of The Greatest Pac-12 Male Track and Field Athletes of All Time.

In 2016, the Pac-12 Conference announced Henry Rono as its track and field athlete of the Century. Steve Prefontaine and Henry Rono never competed head-to-head. Pre ran in Oregon from 1969 to 1973, while Henry Rono ran in Washington State from 1976 to 1980.

Rono’s Days on the Palouse.

Originally from Nandi Hills, Kenya, Henry Rono arrived in the United States in 1976 to attend Washington State University in Pullman. A member of WSU’s track and cross country program from 1976 to 1979, Henry Rono excelled under the direction of John Chaplin (who later coached the US Olympic track team at the 2000 Sydney Games).

1978: Henry Rono of Kenya in action during a training run in Snake River Canyon in North-Western USA in Washington State, May 1978. Mandatory Credit: Tony Duffy/Allsport Getty Images loading...

Training at WSU enabled Rono to find rolling hills on the Palouse, similar to those in his home country of Kenya. One notable workout involved running in the beautiful Snake River Canyon. He ran a challenging 4.5-mile downhill followed by a challenging 4.5-mile uphill return.

81 Days that dazzled the world

The hill training helped Rono achieve success. In 1978, within 81 days, Rono broke four world records—in the 3,000 meters, 5,000 meters, 10,000 meters, and 3,000-meter steeplechase—all while competing for WSU.

Kenyan distance runner Henry Rono wins the 3000 Metres event at the Philips 'Night Of Athletics' meeting at Crystal Palace, London, 25th May 1978. Rono won in a time of 7 minutes, 43.84 seconds. (Photo by Rob Taggart/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Getty Images loading...

From the pinnacle of World Records to living in homeless shelters

After reaching his competitive peak, Henry Rono faced personal struggles without the monetary rewards many runners today receive. In 1980, he fell into alcoholism and stayed in homeless shelters in Washington, DC, Albuquerque, and other cities across the U.S.

Henry Rono returned to his family’s farm in Kenya in 2019 and died on February 15, 2024.

Henry Rono, soon to be immortalized in Pullman.

OSLO, NORWAY - JUNE 01: Henry Rono athletic legend from Kenya attends the AF Golden League Bislett Games on June 6, 2008 in Oslo, Norway (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Getty Images loading...

The former WSU track coach, John Chaplin, will turn 88 in April. He requested that WSU commission and create a statue of Rono for display on the Pullman campus. His lobbying efforts caught the attention of WSU president Kirk Shultz.

The university reached out to Ott Jones, who completed the 7-foot statue, which will be unveiled at a future WSU football game.

Henry Rono’s most celebrated running years were connected to Pullman. Rono’s training in the Palouse shaped one of the most extraordinary careers in track and field history.

The 20 Most Stolen Cars in Washington State by Year and Model Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster