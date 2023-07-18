Here is Washington’s Longest Running Business

Maintaining a business that stays profitable is not easy. This is especially true after our recent pandemic.

How many new businesses survive after just two years?

-The US Small Business Administration says only 2/3rds of new startups make it. After 5 years? Only half the businesses that got their start, remain on their feet.

With that in mind, what is the oldest running business in the state of Washington?

Based in Seattle, the 7th generation, family owned Laird Norton Company provides long-term capital and resources, that supports & empowers their partners. This tried and true company was founded in 1855 as a logging operation in Minnesota.

Today, they oversee a diverse portfolio of investments concentrated in real estate, wealth management and retail products.

Laird Norton Company Seattle, WA https://lairdnorton.com

Here’s a look at the FIVE oldest American businesses still operating

1. Caswell-Massey - Founded in 1752

Dr. William Hunter started this perfume and soap company in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1752. George Washington gave a bottle of the Number Six Cologne to the Marquis de Lafayette. Lewis and Clark took Caswell-Massey products on their cross-country trek.

Today, Caswell-Massey sells its products online.

2. The Hartford Courant - Founded in 1764

This Connecticut-based newspaper started in 1764 as the Connecticut Courant. Its known for being America’s oldest newspaper in continuous publication. Their true slogan is “Older than the nation.”

The company recently closed its Connecticut office in 2020 and continues publishing with a remote staff.

3. Baker’s Chocolate - Founded in 1765

This chocolate company was co-founded just outside Boston in 1765 by a Harvard-educated doctor named James Baker. Today, the company is owned by Kraft Heinz.

4. Ames - Founded in 1774

This tool company started in Massachusetts in 1774. Today, Ames is based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania and makes garden hoses, reels and professional hand tools.

5. King Arthur Baking Co. - Founded in 1790

The King Arthur Flour Co. was founded in 1790 in Boston. The company is headquartered in White River Junction, Vermont, You can still find King Arthur Flour at your local grocery store.

