TripAdvisor awards Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best to restaurants with a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the TripAdvisor community over 12 months.

Each winner passed TripAdvisor's rigorous trust and safety standards. Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best.

The latest Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Restaurants features a Washington location in its 2024 list of best hidden gems. These restaurants offer a relaxed atmosphere while exceeding expectations, all without straining your budget.

TripAdvisor gave out their BEST OF THE BEST to the categories of:

Fine Dining

Date Night

Family Friendly

Hidden Gems

Quick Bites

Vegetarian

Every Day Eats.

Each of the seven categories listed by TripAdvisor lists 10 to 25 restaurants across the entire nation.

Just one of TripAdvisor's Best of the Best restaurants showed up in Washington.

The place?

The Pink Door in Seattle scored the #16 rating (out of 25) in Tripadvisor's Hidden Gems category.

The next time you visit Seattle's Pike Place Market, make plans to stop by this hidden gem, found in the famous Pike Place alley. Visit a nationally recognized establishment.

Here’s why The Pink Door stood out

"With its eclectic vibe and lively ambiance, the Pink Door is a fun spot for dinner. You can’t go wrong with their authentic Italian cuisine here, and the attentive staff really know their stuff. Live performers add an extra layer of fun to your dining experience. The view is amazing, too." -TripAdvisor

Credit: The Pink Door Credit: The Pink Door loading...

The Pink Door

1919 Post Alley, Seattle

(206) 443-3241

thepinkdoor.net/

