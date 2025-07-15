Wolves recently made a comeback in Washington, not by design (like the recent decision to bring back the grizzly bear to the North Cascades) but by organic migrations. The Wolves came here from neighboring Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and British Columbia.

2008 was the year that the Lookout Pack made its first documented arrival in Washington.

Mixed reactions to the return of wolf packs in Washington

Support for the return of Wolves comes from environmental groups and some scientists. Wolves not only keep populations like deer and elk in balance. They promote ecosystem health.

The reintroduction of wolves physically reshaped rivers in Yellowstone National Park, as seen in the video below.

Concern and opposition to wolves returning to the state come from ranchers and residents fearing safety for humans and pets alike.

What to do if you’re out recreating and encounter a wolf pack?

Don't Run. Running can trigger a predatory response.

To slowly step back while maintaining eye contact and appearing intimidating.

Do not run or turn your back on the wolves, and if possible, move toward a group of people or to a safe spot.

Make Yourself Big. Raise your arms, wave a jacket, or use hiking poles to appear larger. Raise your voice and use air horns, or your smartphone speakers (to play loud rock music) to let them know they need to move on.

Maintain Eye Contact. Wolves may perceive direct eye contact as a challenge.

If you are attacked by a wolf or a wolf pack

Defend yourself and don’t give up. You have to fight and use any tools or objects you have - like rocks, tent poles, or bear spray.

Protect Vital Areas. Try to protect your head, neck, and face.

Things to remember about encountering wolves in the wild.

Wolves are mostly wary of humans and will usually avoid encounters.

Encounters with wolf packs have happened, but only on rare occasions .

Pay close attention to the possible presence of a wolf pack. Knowing what wolf tracks or wolf scat look like.

How to lessen the odds of seeing wolves in the wild

By hiking or recreating in groups . Being in groups can increase safety in wolf country.

Keeping a clean camp (storing food properly)

Avoid approaching known wolf dens or animals killed by a wolf or wolf pack.

