The population of the Oregon Territory, north of the Columbia River, requested to become its own territory. The U.S. Congress agreed and passed this legislation to the White House. On March 2nd, 1853, US President Millard Fillmore signed into law the new Washington Territory.

In the 1850, settlers were drawn to Whatcom County and Bellingham for the numerous logging, coal-mining, and fishing jobs.

It was in this “Old West” frontier era of the old Washington Territory that the Horseshoe opened its doors in the summer of 1886. The new mercantile, located in downtown Bellingham, sold smoking accessories, fishing licenses & tackle, hunting supplies, gifts, and novelties. The Horseshoe also opened with a good restaurant and a popular cocktail lounge.

In 1889, three years after the Horseshoe began its business, Washington became the 42nd State of the Union.

At the turn of the Century, in 1900, The Horseshoe’s fame in the greater Bellingham area spread for its great food and tobacco. The ‘Shoe was where you met your friends for a beer, scotch, or whiskey!

1958 was the year the Horseshoe moved across the street to its current location of 113 E. Holly Street in downtown Bellingham.

Running for 139 years, The Horseshoe Cafe is the oldest continuously operating cafe & cocktail lounge in Washington.

If you’re traveling in the area, make plans to visit The Horseshoe. They have free WiFi, comfort food, and breakfast is served all day.

