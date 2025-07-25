A recent study reveals that almost half (43%) of Americans find receiving compliments uncomfortable, often struggling to respond to kind words with grace.

However, we in Washington state stand out. The national study says that we in the Pacific Northwest shine, like a beacon of confidence. Get this. We Washingtonians rank third nationally for receiving compliments well!

While 90% of Washingtonians admit to stumbling over their words when praised, our ability to accept kind words with poise distinguishes us.

Washington Shines in Receiving Compliments, Despite National Discomfort

In Washington, kindness is the most valued trait to be praised for, reflecting the state’s warm, community-focused culture.

However, this confidence comes with a twist: 90% of residents report feeling too shy to give compliments, making Washington one of the top states for this reluctance. This duality indicates a humble yet confident population, comfortable accepting praise but hesitant to provide it.

Across America, the study highlights a typical reaction: 49% of Americans feel compelled to return a compliment immediately, often out of awkwardness rather than sincerity.

This contrasts with Washington’s ability to accept compliments, even if verbal slips happen. The state’s residents seem to find a balance between humility and confidence, valuing kindness above all else.

Washington’s high ranking in receiving compliments well highlights a unique social dynamic.

While many Americans squirm under praise, Washingtonians handle it with relative ease, despite their tendency to be reserved when giving compliments. This mix of graciousness and modesty paints a picture of a state that values kind words and strives to live up to them, fostering a culture of warmth and mutual respect.

You can compare the other states to one another and find more national data here.

