Proper hydration is essential for the optimal functioning of our bodies, minds, and souls. But how much water do we really need to drink? Traditionally, the guideline suggests that adults should consume six to eight 8-ounce glasses of water each day.

However, research indicates that we actually need more than this traditional recommendation. Women should aim for about 11 glasses, while men require at least 15 glasses of water per day to stay properly hydrated.

glass of water with ice on wooden table , clean water,drinking water

If you find it challenging to consume that much water, I have good news. Recent research suggests we should obtain 20 percent of our daily water intake from food.

Great examples of this include:

Soup

Yogurt

Oatmeal

Summer-friendly fruits

Vegetables

All of the above can also help hydrate you and enable you to thrive when the intense triple-digit heat arrives.

Anna_Belova/Getty Images

Here are the all-stars fruits and veggies that can help you stay hydrated year round

1 - Watermelon

In the realm of refreshing beverages, watermelon is a true all-star! It contains 92% water, making it an excellent choice for hydration. Additionally, watermelon is packed with essential electrolytes such as salt, calcium, and magnesium, as well as potassium, vitamin A, and vitamin C. We are fortunate to have an abundance of fresh, delicious watermelon here in North Central Washington.

2 - Celery

This often-overlooked vegetable contains more water than watermelon, at 95%! It is also high in fiber and rich in minerals, including potassium and vitamin K. I enjoy eating it with peanut butter. Yum.

3 - Cucumbers

The water content meter continues to rise on this list. Cucumbers contain slightly more water than celery, at 96%. They are high in vitamin K, vitamin B6, and iron.

4 - Strawberries

These are great, sweet treats that are perfect for hydration. They consist of 92% water and are rich in fiber and vitamin C.

5 - Lettuce

Iceberg lettuce is 96% water and tastes great on sandwiches! My favorite varieties of lettuce are romaine and spinach, which also help you hydrate. You can also use lettuce to make a delicious salad.

There are a couple of ways to check if you’re getting enough water

To check your hydration, examine your urine. A well-hydrated person will have pale yellow urine. If your urine is darker than pale yellow, increase your water intake.

If you're not using the bathroom every hour, you may not be drinking enough. We hope this encourages you to increase your fluid intake this summer and throughout the year.