It’s Almost Fair Time! 2023 NCW Fair in Waterville

Year after year, headed towards the end of summer, we get to enjoy all that Waterville WA has to offer at the North Central Washington Fairgrounds.

The 2023 NCW Fair

August 24th - August 27th

Events:

Big Air at the Fair -

Experience the jaw dropping moto stunts and enjoy it with the entire family! This is a first for the NCW Fair, and you will not want to miss this thrill of a show!

Musical Guests - Shenandoah and A Country Tribute Show!

Wear your good boots and dance the night away! Shenandoah has won Grammy's and has entertained crowds since 1984.

The Big Bend Round Up -

Watch the cowboys round up the animals with style and rugged grace!

The NCW Fair's History:

"The NCW Fair began in 1889 as the Douglas County Industrial Exposition. The Big Bend Round-Up was added shortly thereafter. In the early 1900’s, it was known as the Waterville Potato Carnival. It became the Douglas County Fair in the 1920’s and the North Central Washington District Fair in the 1940’s and remained so until 2005 when the “District” was removed. Commonly, the NCW Fair is also known as the “Fair in Waterville.” From parades and picnics through Waterville to exhibits and animals at the Fairgrounds, the NCW Fair has been a premier event in Douglas County and North Central Washington for well over 100-years. - ncwfair.org"

Don't miss your chance to watch the entertainment, see the animals, ride some rides and have a blast with the whole family, also... Enjoy that Fair Food!

Get your tickets here!

Texas State Fair Food Finalists for 2023 These are the judge's favorites for new foods at the Texas State Fair

2023 Seattle Seafair Unlimited Hydroplane Teams