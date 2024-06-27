It’s Illegal in WA to Do This Fun Activity in Your Yard…$205 Fine

As a longtime Washington resident, I’ve lived when one of my favorite summertime activities was legal and now very illegal. When I was younger - my mom would take me and my little sister down to the grocery store parking lot. We would pick out $20 of oddly labeled products and place them in a paper bag there. This was probably the most exciting shopping spree a small boy could have.

I then remember having to wait until a specific date on the calendar to open to take the brown paper bag to our neighborhood parking lot and light up those amazing ground-bloom flowers. Is it just me or were ground-bloom flowers way more powerful and colorful back then? Sparklers, Roman Candles, and other fireworks would shoot up brightly colored balls of fire and BANG with REPORT!

I think we had it better - way back in the 1900s, many years before smartphones.

The year is 2024. In some towns and counties around the state of Washington - it Is Illegal to Sell, Posses, and Use Fireworks, including Chelan County, Wenatchee, and across the river in East Wenatchee. More on that later.

Some areas across Washington allow for fireworks on and around the Fourth of July, but launching fireworks in other areas could be against the law.

State law says fireworks purchased legally can be bought and used in Washington from June 28th until July 5th. Before purchasing fireworks, be sure to contact your local fire department to see if they are legal for use in your area.

Douglas County (Washington)

Use of fireworks is allowed in Douglas County between the hours of 1 pm and 11:59 pm on July 3rd & 4th. You can also shoot off fireworks for New Year's Eve celebrations from 6:00 p.m. on December 31st to 1:00 a.m. on January 1st.

Are Fireworks legal in East Wenatchee?

Even though Douglas County allows fireworks - the city of East Wenatchee city council recently adopted a firework ban in 2023. The new law bans the possession, lighting, or selling of fireworks within East Wenatchee city limits. A similar ban for the use and sale of fireworks is also in place for the towns of Waterville and Mansfield. The first offense for violating the East Wenatchee fireworks law is $205 while the second offense is $359.

Fireworks in Chelan County?

The Chelan County Fire Marshal's Office reminds us that yes - fireworks stands may be set up in towns nearby - but they are prohibited throughout the entire county.

The use of personal fireworks isn't allowed in any of the unincorporated areas of Chelan County. Similar firework bans exist within the city limits of Cashmere, Wenatchee, and Leavenworth.

It is also unlawful to set off fireworks on federal lands.

Here is the rundown of fireworks laws in the Tri-Cities, Walla Walla, and Yakima regions.

Our friends at KING 5 listed the places where you can and can’t light off fireworks in western Washington.

LOOK: 50 Washington Innovations Invention and innovation happen all over the world, all the time - but there's no denying that Washington State has contributed a distinct collection of ideas that have changed the world. Here's a look at over 100 years of innovations created in Washington, as chronicled in part by the Washington State Department of Commerce Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

The 5 Best Places to Dig for Fossils in Washington State Ready to unearth some amazing history? Here are the five best places to dig for fossils in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals