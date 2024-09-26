10 years ago, Casey Kasem spent his remaining days in WA

Ten years ago, longtime radio legend Casey Kasem spent his remaining days in Silverdale, Washington, on the Kitsap Peninsula across Puget Sound from Seattle.

How did he end up there? We did some digging.

Casey in Washington caught the media’s attention.

Besides Dees and Seacrest, Casey was America’s most famous countdown guy

On July 4, 1970, Kasem launched the weekly radio program American Top 40 (AT40). He held the hosting duties until Kasem ended the program with his signature sign-off, "Keep your feet on the ground and keep reaching for the stars."

From 1970 to late summer 1988, Casey counted down the hits on AT40 - before handing it off to Shadoe Stevens.

Casey moved on to host the shorter AT20 countdown.

He did hold this gig until July of 2009. Here’s his historic last radio appearance as a countdown host:

Casey spent his last meaningful days in Silverdale, Washington.

How did Casey go from leaving his senior care facility in California - to Silverdale, Washington?

Casey’s wife, Jean, had a good friend who lived in Silverdale and offered to have him stay with her in May 2014.

A Kitsap County deputy told 48 hours about his wellness check on Casey - not long before he passed.

Casey Kasem Died in Gig Harbor

On June 15, 2014, Kasem died at St. Anthony's Hospital in Gig Harbor, Washington, at the age of 82. The immediate cause of death was sepsis - caused by an ulcerated bedsore.

His body was handed over to his widow.

More than six months after radio icon Casey Kasem’s death, his body was buried in Norway.

Casey’s oldest child had severe issues with Casey being buried overseas

Kerri Kasem was convinced that Casey’s Norway burial was part of a continuing effort by her father’s widow to thwart an elder abuse investigation.

For more on the family's struggle with Casey’s final days - click this documentary within 48 hours.

Here is my favorite Casey Kasem bit with David Letterman in 1993