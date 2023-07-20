What are the Brands Behind Costco's Kirkland Signature products?

The Kirkland name references the Seattle suburb, where Costco first set up shop in Kirkland, Washington.

Costco (Facebook) Costco (Facebook) loading...

Kirkland Signature is known for its high-quality products at low prices, but it may come as a surprise that top national brands are sold to you on the down low with the black, red, and white label.

Let's Pull back the curtain of Costco's Kirkland Signature Products

Starbucks coffee

Several Kirkland Signature coffee products are actually made by the world famous Starbucks Coffee Company. When you get the 2.5 pound Kirkland Signature coffee product, you’re typically saving around 8 to 9 dollars per bag. That’s a HUGE savings.

Costco (Facebook) Costco (Facebook) loading...

Duracell batteries

You’ll pay 40% less by opting for the Kirkland signature brand of batteries, compared to the same Duracell product - But you’re ACTUALLY buying Duracell batteries repackaged in the Kirkland name!

Bumble Bee tuna

You’re getting the trusted Bumble Bee tuna product - while not paying the Bumble Bee national prices.

Warehouse Retailer Costco Reports Quarterly Earnings Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

Diamond Naturals dog food

Kirkland Signature's Dog Food is manufactured by Diamond Pet Foods - at a cheaper price.

Huggies diapers

During the pandemic, diapers, like eggs and toilet paper seemed to be scared and priced at a premium. Compared to Huggies diapers, you’re paying 6 cents less per diapers - and you’re getting Huggies Diapers in the Kirkland packaging.

Hopfen Und Malz Brewing Co (San Jose, California)

I’m an IPA beer snob and I like the Kirkland Signature Brand beer. Its no wonder. Hopfen Und Malz is well loved in the South Bay, in the same way we appreciate Icicle Brewing here in North Central Washington.

Okay. You’re seeing a trend. Here’s more examples of brand name companies hiding under the cheaper Kirkland Signature name.

Reynolds aluminum foil

Green Mountain Coffee Keurig K-Cups

Ocean Spray cranberry juice

Perrigo infant formula

Niagara bottled water

Chinet disposable cups

Ito En green tea

Kader Exports shrimp

H.K. Anderson peanut butter-filled pretzel nuggets

As of last year (2022) there were over 350 products sold using the Kirkland brand. The Kirkland Signature brand approached $60 billion in sales last year - making up 31% of Costco's total revenue.

INFO: The Motley Fool

Madonna Albums Ranked As one of the most fearless artists of the modern era, she's never turned away from controversy or big songs.