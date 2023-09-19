KUDOS FOR KINDNESS AT WENATCHEE WINCO

I’ve said this a lot - to both radio audiences and people that I care about. The phrase is “We live in a very special part of the world.”

I heard Harriet Bullitt say this, a few years ago, when she was given a lifetime achievement award at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

This is a beautiful part of the world that includes some beautiful people. Individuals who, when given the opportunity, step up and uplift those around them.



Case in point: Our local Wenatchee WinCo Foods grocery store offers customers a community bulletin board - to write glowing feedback of employees who did them well.

Our friend Allie, from KindnessCountsNCW.org saw this and wrote her thoughts on this great idea.

“As I was leaving Winco today my attention was drawn to a sign with handwritten notes on it. The sign said 'Did you catch any kudos this month'. As looked closer I realized that all of these handwritten notes were from customers expressing their appreciation and sharing how staff at Winco had helped them in some way! I read so many wonderful and uplifting notes! This is such a great idea for Winco to openly show how great their employees are and the positive interactions they have with their customers! I give big kudos to Winco for doing this! It put such a smile on my face as I read them and I love that people took the time to write these notes of appreciation. Our society often tends to be so quick to complain about bad customer service, I love how Winco is celebrating good customer service.”

-Allie Gundersen

INFO SOURCE: KindnessCountsNCW.org