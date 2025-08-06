Planning a last-minute vacation, before Labor Weekend? There’s an extremely popular Washington vacation spot that is more dangerous than we thought. A recent publication labeled it as one of the most dangerous places to go on a summer vacation.

There’s a reason why getting out of the Puget Sound region and up and over Snoqualmie or Stevens Pass means being stuck for hours in bumper-to-bumper traffic in the summer months.

Any weekend between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend, tens of thousands flock to one of the most beautiful lakes in America.

But with the adoring numerous crowds, bring on the unspoken dangers.

Research Reveals the Most Dangerous Places to Go On Vacation in the US

Law firm Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman, P.A. gathered data to determine the most dangerous places to go on summer vacation in the US.

They looked at various travel hot spots in the US. Using data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Coast Guard, they looked at recreational drownings, boating accidents, alcohol-related deaths, and extreme heat for each of these tourist spots.

From there, each location was given a rating out of 100 (based on this data) and then ranked from least to most dangerous places for a summer vacation.

The Most Dangerous Places to Go on a Summer Vacation in the US

The popular Washington vacation spot isn't in the top 5, but they aren't too far behind. But let's check out the top 5 first.

The five most dangerous places for a summer vacation in the US are:

Ocean City, MD Myrtle Beach, SC Key West, FL Clearwater Beach, FL Sarasota, FL

Lake Chelan: One of the Most Dangerous Places for a Summer Vacation in the US

The Washington vacation crown jewel just missed the top five, coming in as the 6th most dangerous vacation spot in America.

Living in Wenatchee means less than an hour drive to one of the most beautiful and highly regarded vacation spots anywhere on Earth. With the higher number of people recreating and partying on the water, accidents can and do happen. Keep enjoying the Chelan wineries, the waterslides, the beautiful parks, and the lake itself.

Be careful and help your friends and family visiting Lake Chelan make wise and safe decisions.

Updated for 2025: Ten most dangerous summer vacation spots in America:

1. Sarasota, Florida – 90

2. Clearwater Beach, Florida – 89.6

3. Key West, Florida – 86.8

4. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – 78.6

5. Ocean City, Maryland – 75.4

6. Lake Chelan, Washington – 74

7 (tied). Lake Geneva, Wisconsin – 70

7 (tied). Lake George, New York – 70

9. Daytona Beach, Florida – 69

10. New Orleans, Louisiana – 68.6

