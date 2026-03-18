Living in North Central Washington means dealing with a bit of everything—pine needles tracked in from the trails, woodsmoke on your flannels, and that inevitable layer of dust from the hills. While we all have our own rhythm for keeping the house in order, laundry is one of those chores where everyone seems to have a different "rule." To help clear things up, here’s the practical breakdown on how often you actually need to wash the items in your home, from the seemingly obvious to things I've never actually thought of, until researching this article.

Start with bedding, since we all rely on it after long days outside.

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Pillowcases collect face oils, sweat, and skin cells, so wash them every two to three days to help prevent breakouts and allergies. This is especially important during our dry winters, when skin can be more sensitive.

Bedsheets should be washed once a week, even though many people wait longer.

Fresh sheets really do help you sleep better.

For comforters, use a duvet cover and wash the insert just twice a year. If you don’t use a cover, wash the comforter once a month.

Clothing needs a more balanced approach.

Bras should be washed after every 2 or 3 wears to keep them clean and in good shape. Skipping this step can wear them out faster.

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Jeans, on the other hand, only need washing when they’re dirty or smelly. This helps keep that favorite denim look we all like around here. I usually wash my jeans when the back of the knee area has wrinkles.

Bath towels should be washed after three uses. If they stay damp, bacteria can grow quickly, which isn’t great for your skin.

In the kitchen and living room

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Reusable grocery bags can be used to pick up spills or raw food, so wash them after every shopping trip.

Cushion covers, which often get overlooked during family movie nights or when pets are around, should be washed every three to six months, depending on how much they’re used.

These simple habits help keep our homes healthier as the seasons change in Washington. A little extra effort in the laundry room can make a big difference in comfort and well-being.

Things To Get Rid Of While Spring Cleaning Are you ready to do some spring cleaning but don't know where to start? We know it's not easy to throw out personal stuff and at times you feel like you make use of everything. Being a hoarder is fun until your house starts looking like a complete mess.

Here are some things you probably should let go of during spring cleaning. Gallery Credit: EeE